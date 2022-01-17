Each year, Laurel Student Council raises donations for the Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital’s Free Care Fund, which is used to aid children in need, regardless of their family or guardian’s ability to pay.
This event is taken very seriously and held close to heart. This year, with great thanks to the Court of Caring, the Laurel Student Council raised an astronomical amount of money for this fund at $15,462 – more than double the previous fundraising record.
The Laurel Court of Caring is a group of students, typically one male and one female from each grade, elected based on their perceived motivation and potential to raise the highest funds for this cause. They may use any fundraising methods to collect money, and the male and female who raise the most money are crowned King and Queen of Caring.
In late November, Laurel teachers voted to name to the court: seventh graders Alexis Krol and Peyton Milcic; eighth graders Eli Bintrim and Danhica Alipo-On; freshmen Elijah Paraska and Nicolina Antonio; sophomores Benjamin Daugherty, Sun Xia Hileman and Braydin Lewis; juniors Brady Cooper, Alexandra Herr and Danielle Pontius; and seniors Cameron Caldararo and Nevada Pacifico.
Laurel’s Queen of Caring for 2021 is Alexandra Herr.
“I was ecstatic to be elected to the Court by my teachers,” she said. “This is the first time I was elected to the court, so naturally, I was up for the challenge to raise money for the Free Care Fund of UPMC Children’s Hospital.” Certainly, she was up for the challenge. She raised a great portion of the total donation with a collection of $9,500.40, single-handedly crushing the school’s past total record of $6,425 in 2019.
Alexandra explained that her initial goal was to raise $3,000, having seen past individual totals as a member of the student council and hoping to surpass them. She added that she was inspired by seeing the joy on the children’s faces when delivering a check donation to Children’s Hospital with the Student Council two years ago.
“I started by engaging our student body with my candy cane sale in the mornings and during lunch periods,”Alexandra said. “Seeing as Christmas was right around the corner, I felt that this would be a viable opportunity for everyone to spread the love and compassion of Jesus Christ. Also, I offered family members and friends the possibility of using my Christmas gift(s) to support others this year.”
Of her record-breaking year, she added, “I am proud and eternally grateful to everyone’s generosity this year. I hope that this accomplishment will motivate future Court of Caring candidates to realize how much of an impact we can make on the lives of others.”
She thanked teacher Jacob Holzhauser and the Laurel Student Council for giving her the opportunity to support Children’s Hospital through the pandemic, knowing how much it has impacted local families and hoping to aid in recovery as much as possible. She also thanked her parents, Jennifer and John, and her brothers, Ian and Robert, for motivating her desire to help those in need.
Other key contributors in the Court of Caring include Benjamin Daugherty, the 2021 King of Caring; Danielle Pontius, who raised $1,906; and Sun Xia Hileman, who raised $1,271.05.
Alexandra and Ben have been honored with sashes and plaques to celebrate their success, and Alexandra and Ben will be Laurel’s February “Pride and Promise” winners.
