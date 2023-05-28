A motorcycle accident in Wilmington Township, Mercer County, on Saturday evening claimed the lives of a Laurel area husband and wife.
No accident report was available Sunday from the state police in Mercer County, and no details were available about how the accident occurred.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said Elissa Kennedy, 69, was one of the two riders on the bike. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Libonati pronounced her dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m. Her death has been ruled as accidental.
Kennedy's husband, Dennis Kennedy, no age available, was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where he died sometime before midnight.
According to reports, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Mercer-New Castle Road, about two miles north of Route 208.
Libonati said the motorcycle was southbound and crossed the centerline to the right berm, and the driver lost control.
Elissa Kennedy was wearing a helmet. It's not known if Dennis Kennedy was wearing a helmet, Libonati said.
The Volant, New Wilmington and Mercer fire departments assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.