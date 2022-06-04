Laurel Middle-High School had commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. June 3 at the school.
Valedictorian Natalie Alfera gave “Greetings from the Class of 2022.” The daughter of Jason and Anna Alfera of New Castle, she had a grade-point average of 4.889.
Salutatorian Elysia Fabian provided “A Glance at the Class of 2022.” She is the daughter of Christopher and Debra Fabian of New Castle and had a GPA of 4.87.
The baccalaureate program took place at 7 p.m. June 2 at the school. The invocation, address and benediction were given by David Pacifico of Faith Country Chapel.
This year’s prom took place May 6 at SNPJ with a “Once Upon A Time” theme. The class trip to Cedar Point was on May 27.
The members of the Laurel Class of 2022 include: Natalie Alfera%5E, Camerin Allison, Tristen Altman, Samuel Arblaster, Logan Ayres, Nolan Ayres, Aiden Bara Pearce, Gage Basinger, Katherine Bessell%5E, Phoenix Blondsey, Laura Bowden%5E, Jaden Boyer%5E, Brandon Boyles, Matthew Buchowski, Caitlyn Burns~, Lacey Buswell%5E, Julia Cain, Cameron Caldararo, Arianna Cartwright, Colton Chamberlain, Stone Chechak,
Jacob Colich, Luke Colich, McKenna Danielson%5E, Claire Daugherty%5E, Brooke Davis, Maximus Davis%5E, Morgan Davis, Connor Dean, Kobe DeRosa, Kiara Dillow, Madalynn Dunmire, Nathaniel Evans, Elysia Fabian%5E, Jenna Fabian%5E, Lexus Gibbs~, Joshua Gibson~, Oriana Green, Kasaundra Harvey%5E, Jaeleigh Henderson, Savannah Hinkle, Jace Holliday, Joseph Hudak, Arianna Iorio, David Johns VI,
Erin Karavias, Bridgette Kelly, Paige Kennedy, Tina Kineston, Alayah Kinsley, Albert Klink-Ekis, Isabella Knight, Bethani Lahr, Makenzie Landolfi%5E, Conner Linton~, Aaliyah Locke, Lucia Lombardo~, Mia Lombardo%5E, Marissa Lunn%5E, Kylie Maine, Julianna McConnell, Luke McCoy, Elianna McKissick%5E, Ian McKissick%5E, Mackenzie Miles%5E, Matthew Miller Jr., Tamra Miller~, Mackenzie Milliken~, Sara Morar%5E,
Nevada Pacifico, Savannah Palmer, Steven Pander%5E, Michael Pasquarello Jr.~, Hoyt Pence, Cameron Rathy, Jacob Rogan~, Shannon Sauders%5E, David Schmidt, Alexa Senich~, Cailyn Sheirer~, Elijah Sickafuse%5E, Marina Stewart%5E, John Stiffler III, Abagale Stone~, Emma Strohecker, Bekah Valenti%5E, Katie Vasalani%5E, Alexander Viggiano, Brandon Waselich~, Jason Williams Jr., Kayla Young%5E and Molly Young.
(%5E denotes summa cum laude with a grade-point average above 4.0; ~indicates magna cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99; and is cum laude with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.