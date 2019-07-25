A Nevada woman is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of failing to return a rental vehicle.
Ivy Rose Caliguire, 40, of Las Vegas faces felony charges of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, Caliguire rented a silver Hyundai Elantra from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 7 and never returned the vehicle.
At 12:03 p.m. July 23, a Pennsylvania state trooper was on routine patrol when he clocked the vehicle at a speed of 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township, the complaint reads.
After initiating a traffic stop and obtaining Caliguire’s identification, the trooper ran the vehicle’s registration plates through the computer and it came back as being stolen.
Caliguire was then taken into custody and was unable to post bail at a Tuesday preliminary arraignment. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 31 in District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright’s office.
