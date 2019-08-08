Kmart survives another round of closures

The Kmart in Shenango Township has withstood another round of closures.
Transform Co., the new parent company of Sears and Kmart, has announced five Kmart stores and 21 Sears locations will be closing in October. The Lawrence Village Plaza location will remain open, and it one of the last standing stores in the region.
New Castle is among the last Western Pennsylvania stores in operation, including one store in Erie, Leechburg and Pittsburgh.
Eddie Lampert, the owner of Sears and Kmart and former leader of Sears, purchased the company and its 400 Sears and Kmart stores at auction in February. He cited a “generally weak retail environment” for the closures.
Lampert ran the stores until filing for bankruptcy last October, and his hedge fund ESL bought the stores at auction in February in a deal Lampert said saved 45,000 jobs.
Transform Co. said it hopes to accelerate the expansion of its smaller-format stores, Sears Home & Life, which sells appliances.
