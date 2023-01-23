Fire that broke out in a kitchen on the city’s East Side has left a man and a teen temporarily homeless.
New Castle firefighters responded to the call at 806 Hazen St. around 8 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the residents, Robert Donnell and a 14-year-old male, were outside of the house, according to fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
Donnell, who was in a motorized wheelchair, had escaped the house safely and the teen was on the front porch, waiting for firefighters to arrive, Kobbe said.
When the firefighters entered the house, they found smoke and flames in the kitchen and a lot of smoke billowing out the front door, Kobbe said.
The fire had started on the stove and spread to the kitchen cabinet and walls, he said. They were able to put the fire out quickly.
“It was under control in 15 minutes,” Kobbe said, adding that the man and the teen were moved into an ambulance to keep warm because of the cold temperatures outside. “They were able to put the fire out quickly.”
The man and the teen told firefighters that they had been cooking something on the stove and they initially thought they had burned the food, but the teen said he might have left the burner on and something else ignited, Kobbe said.
No injuries were reported, and because of the damage to the kitchen and the smoke throughout the house, it was not livable, he said.
The American Red Cross assisted the two with shelter, and a local agency has agreed to assist them further with living arrangements, Kobbe said.
The firefighters were at the scene for about an hour. McGonigle Ambulance assisted.
