Croton United Methodist Church has been helping to fill children’s stomachs. Now it’s focusing on their eyes.
The church, located at 910 N. Croton Ave., is one of 20 host sites throughout the county for the Summer Food Program, which provides free meals to children under 18 while school is not in session.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, though, the church also will host a mobile vision clinic sponsored by Vision to Learn. The clinic will offer free eye exams and free glasses for children.
Vision To Learn is a nonprofit organization that has provided more than 225,000 pairs of free glasses to kids nationwide, including more than 1,800 eye exams in the Pittsburgh region. Exams take approximately 15 minutes, and any youth 18 years old or younger is eligible.
Parents are not required to be present, but do need to complete a permission form. The vision clinic will be parked in the rear of the building.
To schedule an appointment, contact Sally Vernon at (724) 730-6688.
According to the Vision to Learn website, about one in five kids will naturally need glasses to see the board, read a book, or participate in class at school. However, the website notes, in low-income communities across the country, 95 percent of kids who need glasses — about 2,000,000 in total — do not have them.
Vision To Learn was founded to make sure every child has the glasses he or she needs to succeed in school and in life. Its mobile clinics solve the problem by bringing eye exams and glasses, free of charge, to children at schools in low-income communities.
Vision To Learn now serves children in low-income communities in more than 220 cities from Honolulu to Baltimore, becoming the largest school-based program of its kind in the nation.
