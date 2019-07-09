Junior fishing tournament to be held at Westminster College

New Wilmington will host its annual Junior Fishing Tournament from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster College’s Brittain Lake.
The LIVE New Wilmington event, with major sponsors being the New Wilmington Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, is open to all children ages 14 and under. Registration for this catch-and-release tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration fee is $5 per child.
Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Younger children may be assisted in casting, baiting hooks and landing their fish. They do need to reel in their catch.
Night crawlers will be available for purchase. No minnows or artificial lures will be permitted and children must provide their own fishing pole and equipment.
Trophies will be awarded to first through third places. Winners will be based on the number and the length of all fish caught and at a recording table by 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Sherie Babb at (724) 674-9046 or email sheriebabb@gmail.com.
