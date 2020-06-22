At its heart, Juneteenth celebrates change.
That’s exactly what visitors to Riverwalk Park were seeking on Saturday.
Juneteenth is an annual observance that marks the end of slavery in the United States. The local event features food, music, speakers, games and vendors.
Preceded as it was this year, though, with weeks of national mourning, outrage and frustration, Juneteenth also brought with it a renewed emphasis on the need for abolition of systemic racism.
Mercer County resident Marquis Lampkins and her family were on hand with other members of WWC The Voice, an activist organization that stands up for equality and against injustice.
“We want change,” she said. “Everyone should be treated the same. It’s got to start somewhere.”
State and national police reform proposals have been in the spotlight since the recent deaths of two black men at the hands of white police officers, and Lampkins believes this is a start.
“I know in our area alone, they’re talking about giving the police some diversity courses,” she said. “When you’re in communities with different races, you need to know how to deal with all of those people. A lot of times that doesn’t happen.
“There’s a lot going on in the world, and we want change, and it will start here, today.”
Leaving WWC’s food booth with refreshments were Mahoningtown residents Jesse and Corianne Travis. The couple said they were on hand as a show of solidarity.
“We just wanted to show support,” Jesse Travis said. “We always come to the local protests, we’ve gone out of town to protests. We just want to stand together with everyone.”
The Travises acknowledged that the 180 degree turn from protesting to celebrating gave Saturday’s event a different focus, but they were up for it.
“It’s tough to switch gears,” Jesse Travis said, “but we can still try to keep the positivity and celebrate what we can in these dark times.”
Amid the day's common yearning for equality, the Rev. David Young of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center spoke to Juneteenth celebrants about unity, and the key to achieving it.
“Any time you want to keep a movement like this going, and any time you want to come together in unity and togetherness, and move anything forward, then it cannot be about an individual, it cannot be about one person,” Young said. “It has to be about a people. It’s about investing in others.”
That requires empowerment, he said, and empowerment comes from God. Young defined empowerment as the ability for a person to use his or her gifts and talents in a way so as to be a blessing to all.
“So the word ‘empower’ means that you have received power -- power has been given to you because in and of ourselves we have no power of our own -- but our power has been given to us by God.
“And after you receive it, then you have to disperse it. Empowerment is about lifting someone else up to a higher level. You cannot lift to a higher level yourself unless you live on a higher plane, too. So in order to move any movement, any organization, any family forward, it cannot be just about you, it must be about the group. It must be about togetherness.”
Referencing the reason for observing Juneteenth -- the cessation of slavery -- Young took his listeners back to a time before The Emancipation Proclamation.
“Do you know what caused our ancestors to make it through all that humiliation, and all that pain, and all that degradation, all those whippings?” he said. “They looked to the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings to bring them out of darkness. They saw a brighter day.
“Before the foundations of the earth, God called you to be an empowering person, to lift up others, to strengthen others, to help others … It is time to arise and shine and allow God’s light to shine upon you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.