(Second of two parts)
A now-retired senior district judge and the current magisterial district judge share the same thinking about moving a courtroom into a home purchased by the previous Lawrence County commissioners — it's inadequate.
The previous commissioners — Dan Vogler, Steve Craig and the late Bob Del Signore — in 2017 bought the house at 3309 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township thinking they would have it renovated into the court for district 53-3-03. They have spent more than $440,000 on the venture, which has never materialized.
McGrath had given his input earlier into why the house wasn't suitable which fell on deaf ears, he said.
He said back in 2017, he was looking forward to a new and larger court, but plans fell short of his expectations — and of the recommendations of the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts.
The redistricting had placed six more municipalities under his jurisdiction, and at that time, the court was to move into a larger, remodeled space in the north end of the Allshouse Plaza.
"We developed that plan fully," McGrath recalled. Architect Dan Franus of Ellwood City had detailed drawings and the project was advertised for bids, but the those came in high so the commissioners rejected them, wanting to wait.
The project was to begin at the end of 2017. Vogler was the only commissioner who voted to proceed, according to county meeting records. Craig and Del Signore wanted to rebid the work. Vogler won reelection in 2019.
"I spoke pretty forcefully against their line of thinking," McGrath recalled. "I was afraid if we backed away, it would get bogged down in bureaucratic details and never move forward, and that's exactly what happened.”
Within a month after that he was told the house was purchased.
"I was surprised," he said, adding there was no input from him. "I assumed early on that they would add enough space onto the house to make it workable. When I walked in and saw how it was laid out and saw the drawings, I was convinced that without adding on it wouldn't have been adequate."
McGrath said he wrote a multi-page letter to the commissioners pointing out potential shortfalls. They replied they were proceeding without adding space because they didn't want to incur additional cost, he said.
"At that point, I became extremely frustrated, and I was getting close enough to retirement that I essentially backed away because I knew my voice wasn't going to be heard in a substantial way."
McGrath said he attended a meeting inside the house with President Judge Dominick Motto, court administrator Michael Occhibone, Franus and the commissioners at the time. McGrath said he made his concerns heard, but the only outcome was the commissioners agreed to have a third-party architect from Eckles Co. look at it.
The commissioners have paid Franus more than $100,000 for at least two design scenarios and stormwater engineering fees.
McGrath described the inside of the house as "old ranch style, long and not very deep, and extremely dated. It had a 1955-60 quality and appearance. It had a musty odor, the basement was sort of damp and the carpet was dirty. Obviously someone just walked out the door and locked it."
His issue was that in order to use the house for a court, more hallways would be needed. The courtroom would have been in what is the garage, and the judge's office would have been next to it. The long and narrow build made it difficult to work in everything without having to walk through one space into another, he said, and the only entrance for police, accused offenders and the general public would have been through the front door.
Now the problem is in the lap of Judge Rick Russo, who agrees the house is not suitable for a court. The last estimate for renovating the house into a commercial building was about $700,000, he estimated.
Russo is in his second year as a district judge, and his court also has big problems in the existing location in the Allshouse Plaza. He said that his staff has to go out one door and into another to communicate.
“We definitely need a new court facility for many reasons,” Russo said. “We need someplace new, but we need an adequate place.”
The Allshouse plaza spot has been a district court for at least half a century, but the court has outgrown it.
“There is literally a brick wall separating half of my staff. It's bad working conditions for them," Russo said.
Additionally, litigants sit elbow-to-elbow in the waiting room and attorneys have to talk to their clients outside for privacy because there is no conference room.
The commissioners say they are continuing to search for an optimum and cost-effective location for the court.
The Shenango Township Fire District has offered its firehall for rent, but Russo and two commissioners have said they do not favor the location.
“The commissioners are discussing possible options with a couple of other property owners,” Russo said. “There are a lot of preliminary talks going on.”
Morgan Boyd, the current commissioner chairman, said the county has received at least one offer for a property on Enclave Drive in Neshannock Township. The commissioners are waiting for financial proposals from property owners of that and other buildings, including the Shenango fire department, he said.
Vogler said emphasis should be put on the needs of Russo and his staff. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel and Boyd both blamed the previous commissioners for leaving the project in their lap.
“This was a poor decision made by a former board that's costing the county (taxpayers) a substantial amount of money that we don't have, and they left the new board holding the bag," Boyd said.
