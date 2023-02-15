The prosecution and defense tables at the front of the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox were getting rather wobbly.
When county maintenance worker Giuseppe "Joe" Dinardo took them downstairs for repair, the leg fell off of one of them. Luckily, it didn't collapse in the middle of a court proceeding.
But DiNardo, a master craftsman and woodworker, knew he could do a better job at building two new tables than to repair the old, aged ones. The cost was far less and the craftsmanship far better than any that could be purchased from a store.
The end result has the judge overjoyed. Dinardo not only built the sturdy tables out of solid oak, he built the sides of them to completely match the wooden fronts of the jury section and the judge's bench.
"He did an amazingly beautiful job," Cox said. "The tables match perfectly."
Dinardo, 73, is one of Lawrence County government's biggest assets in its maintenance department.
Dinardo has worked for the county for about 20 years. An experienced craftsman and an independent contractor, he moved to New Castle from Italy at age 21. He started working with wood in the early 1980s when a friend drafted his help with woodworking and fireplace mantels. He just started doing more and more, "little by little," he said, and his talent blossomed.
Dinardo worked for 30 years at City Welding, where he gained expertise in working with metal. He worked for about two years in maintenance at the courthouse in 2002, then he was hired by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, where he worked for 10 years doing metal work. He made the fence around the ACTS bus lot on Mercer Street, he said.
The county called him back and hired him to do more work when its public safety building was under construction.
"He's excellent worker," said Frank Piccari, the county's former maintenance supervisor, who now works under contract. "Anything you ask him to do, he can do," he said of Dinardo.
Within the past few years, he has built most of the woodworking in a fifth courtroom. It was his precision and expertise in woodworking that landed him the courtroom project, which is nearing completion. He has created a near-replica of what the courtroom was in years past. The county acquired some church pews from the former Epworth Church, and Dinardo and other courthouse workers have been refinishing them as benches for the courtroom.
Dinardo also did the wood work during the remodeling of the commissioners conference room in their office complex, said Piccari, who praised Dinardo's work ethic.
"Even if he has to come out in the evenings, he will," he said. "He's Joe on the spot."
