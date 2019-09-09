Shannon N. Crisci-Brock will remain on the list of candidates hoping to land a seat on New Castle’s government study commission.
Crisci-Brock is one of 11 candidates for the commission, which will be seated if city voters approve the study in November. Her candidacy, though, was challenged last week in common pleas court by seven other candidates who said she did not properly fill out her financial disclosure forms.
Judge Dominick Motto presided over that hearing, and ruled today that Crisci-Brock — who filed an amendment to her financial statement — may remain on the ballot.
