The Mahoning Township supervisors have cleared a hurdle in a lawsuit filed by a state agency over whether the township will have to repay $413,000 in grant money it received for its 2009 sewer construction project.
But the state, too, also can claim a small victory in the suit, according to a judge's order handed down Tuesday.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority, an arm of the state's Department of Community and Economic Development, sued the township last year, seeking to have the township repay the money. The state is claiming the township had billed it twice for the same payment and that the agency had paid the money twice for the 2009 sewer construction project.
The payment was sent as a reimbursement for a bill from a $5 million H20 PA grant that DCED had awarded to Mahoning Township.
The township solicitor, Louis M. Perrotta, had filed an answer to an amended complaint filed in court by the state, and Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto in Tuesday's order overruled the state agency's preliminary objections to that answer. Motto's ruling grants the state financing authority 20 days to file a response to the township's answer to a second amended complaint.
And although the judge's order is just one preliminary step in the case moving forward, Perrotta, who is representing the township in the case, said he views it as a small victory toward a bigger end.
"We will keep proceeding in the court process until it's decided," Perrotta said Wednesday afternoon.
He noted that the judge also struck all of the township's counter-claims in the suit, but he ruled against the state having sovereign immunity.
"We're just going to proceed with the lawsuit, as to whether we keep the money or not," Perrotta said.
The commonwealth's attorney is Sean Christopher Campbell of the Office of General Counsel, Department of Community and Economic Development. He had deferred comment in the case in June to DCED deputy press secretary Thais Carrero in the agency's press office.
Attempts to contact Carrero for comment on the judge's order were unsuccessful yesterday.
Motto in April had overruled preliminary objections the township had filed, that claimed the state put its reputation in a bad light by inferring the township was unscrupulous.
Perrotta then filed updated answers to the lawsuit and also filed a counter action, seeking to hold the state responsible for the overpayment of funds. The township is claiming that the state breached its contractual obligations to properly review and approve the grant payments, according to Perrotta's filing.
The township is asking that the court instead enter judgement against the state, in amounts higher than $25,000, plus the township's cost of the lawsuit.
The state brought the legal action against the township on April 13, 2018, claiming it was the township that breached the contract in a grant agreement between them, while the township was receiving reimbursements in installments in its sewer grant.
The state claims the township had submitted the same bill twice and was paid for it twice, according to information the state filed in court.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development had granted the funds to the township for land acquisition and construction of the sewer system. The grant was to have been paid in installments as expenditures were incurred and submitted.
The township sewer system had been built and operational for about four years when the state filed the lawsuit.
The state contends in its lawsuit that the township in submitting requests for reimbursements was to have provided accompanying invoices verifying the project costs in order to receive the reimbursements, according to the paperwork.
The state agency claims that the township submitted the same request twice and received an extra payment of $463,000. The township accepted that payment and has not refunded the money, the complaint alleges.
According to information provided to the New Castle News by email from Carrero in June, the township had been reimbursed for the total $5 million grant, plus an additional $463,000 as a result of the duplicate invoice. Of that amount, the township has reimbursed the department for $50,000, and $413,007 is still outstanding.
Gary Pezzuolo, a township supervisor of 20 years, said in June that the sewer project was shovel-ready when the township was approved to receive the $5 million H2O grant. The township also received a $7.5 million PennVest grant for the project.
When it was discovered the extra $463,000 had been paid to the township, it all had been spent on the project, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.