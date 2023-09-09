A Lawrence County judge has given a Wayne Township couple 30 days to remedy a problem of raw sewage overflow from their septic system into a ditch and onto neighboring property.
Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox said that, meanwhile, he will conduct a review conference for 10:15 a.m. Sept. 25 for an update on the progress in the situation.
The couple, Jeffrey Scott Seybert II, 39, and Laura Huffman, who are engaged, live on that property with five children at 720 Dutch Ridge Road, which they co-own.
Cox’s order concluded a hearing Friday for a summary appeal the couple had filed, contesting their guilty finding of citations from the township for raw sewage discharge.
After the hearing, the couple was escorted out of the courthouse because of angry behavior that Seybert had exhibited in the courtroom, calling a sewage enforcement officer and township Solicitor Ryan Long liars. That prompted Cox’s court staff to summon a sheriff’s deputy.
Seybert apologized in court for his behavior.
The couple, whose names are both on the property deed, could be facing fines of $500 if their septic problem is not repaired and remedied.
Township sewage enforcement officer Ken Rodgers, who also works for other municipalities, testified that the state Department of Environmental Resources has had ongoing conversations with Seybert about the problem, which is a violation of state Act 537, the state’s sewage facilities act.
“They’re forcing us to get this resolved,” Rodgers said.
He told the judge in court that as of this week, the couple’s septic system is still malfunctioning. He said the problem has existed at least since 2021.
Seybert, who was not represented by an attorney, had asked the judge during court Friday to continue the case so he could procure more paperwork about the septic work he had done on the property, but the judge refused, advising that because of several prior continuances already, Seybert had plenty of time to get that information together.
Seybert told the court that a company he hired was to be on his property Friday emptying the overflowing septic tank and remedying the problem. The judge told him he wants to see the receipts from that work.
“I’m going to get this resolved once and for all,” Cox declared, noting that he is inclined to find the couple both guilty because Huffman’s name is also on the deed.
According to court dockets, Seybert was cited on April 19 and he and Huffman were cited May 12, 2022, for raw sewage discharge, and District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright had found them guilty. They appealed that verdict to the court. The offenses would carry fines of $5,000 plus court costs.
Cox told the couple that there is now a sense of urgency, and “the court is going to take a more active role in this.”
He said he would decide in 30 days, after the couple conceivably has the work done, whether the amount owed in fines can be diverted to pay for the work, or if they would ultimately be levied the fines.
Seybert also is facing criminal charges filed against him by the state police on Feb. 1 this year for criminal mischief, careless driving and harassment in an unrelated matter concerning a reported confrontation with a neighbor. Those charges are pending in the court of common pleas, according to court dockets.
