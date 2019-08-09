A Lawrence County judge has denied a new trial to convicted killer Leon Platt in the Nov. 15, 2013, shooting death of an Enon Valley man.
This is the second ruling that Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox has handed down in Platt's case, denying him post-conviction relief. The first was Oct. 24, 2016, and subsequently, his appeal also was denied after that by the state superior and supreme courts.
Platt, of Rochester, Beaver County, was accused of firing a gun at 28-year-old Richard Hogue in an apartment at 411 Loop St. in Ellwood City, during an argument where Hogue had challenged Platt about his ability to shoot a gun. Hogue died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Cox handed down a new order Aug. 2, denying Platt's post-conviction relief petition for a new trial. Platt was claiming that witness Taylor Foley of Ellwood City had provided false information in her testimony against him, based on letters he received from her in jail after his trial, seeking his forgiveness.
He contended that her court account resulted in his conviction. He also claimed that his legal counsel was ineffective.
Platt, convicted of third-degree murder on April 14, 2016, is serving 22 to 53 years in the State Correctional Institution at Albion in Erie County.
He was returned to county court for a couple of post-conviction relief hearings recently before Cox rendered his most recent decision in the case.
That was based on a petition he filed in court April 9, seeking post-conviction collateral relief based upon Foley's letters to him, and that filing resulted in Cox's ruling.
Platt stood trial in 2016 for the killing of Hogue and also for having shot a gun into an occupied house in the borough and at a parked car when stray bullets entered an occupied apartment in Ellwood City. A jury also found him guilty of illegal possession of a gun and recklessly endangering other persons.
According to trial testimony, at least four other people, including Foley's baby, were in the room when Platt fired a single shot at Hogue.
