Jimmy Medure's time has come at Pitt

For five years, Jimmy Medure has bided his time with the University of Pittsburgh football team.
He has done everything asked of him and more, earning the respect of his coaches, teammates and the university in the process.
Now his time has come.
The Neshannock High graduate, who began his career in 2015 as a training camp walk-on, is expected to follow up a solid junior season by seeing considerable playing time at tight end as a redshirt senior. He also will be a mainstay once again on special teams.
Pitt opens its season at home tonight against Virginia.
"I'm excited to get the ball rolling," Medure said. "I really feel it's going to be a good year for us.
"I really just continue to do what's asked of me — whether it's starting full-time or a part-time role. I'm here to help the team in any way that I can."
And the University of Pittsburgh has noticed.
He recently was nominated by Pitt's athletic department for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, presented annually to college football’s top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale (Medure's is 3.7), have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Medure already earned his bachelor's degree in biological sciences at Pitt and is pursuing a second major in sociology. He will get his sociology degree in the next few months and plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.
“Jimmy is one of the best leaders that we’ve had in this program. Whatever it takes, he will get it done and give it his all," Pitt tight ends coach Tim Salem said. "That’s been true for him as a tight end or special teams player. He is so reliable. Jimmy has been a great asset for this program and I know he will go on to be highly successful in his life after Pitt.”
Medure had his share of choices following his graduation from Neshannock. A four-year starter, Medure’s varsity career coincided with the best three-year period in school history, when the Lancers advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals three consecutive years, from 2012-14. Medure was the Big Seven Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior linebacker, leading Neshannock to an 11-1 overall record and the Big Seven title with a 7-0 mark. He was Pennsylvania Football News All-Class A Honorable Mention.
When it came time to decide where to take his talents, Pitt was at the top of Medure's list and he was willing to earn his way onto the team.
"I had an offer to the Air Force Academy and some Division I-AA and Division II schools, but I wanted wanted to play big-time ball and Pitt has always been my dream school," he said. "It was definitely a risk coming here in terms of athletics, but I didn't want to ever be sorry for not trying."
After spending his sophomore season on defense, the son of Jim and Erin Medure was awarded a scholarship before the 2018 season began in an epic video that went viral with its Batman-themed announcement. Medure, a huge Batman fan, had a costume in his apartment, which was sneaked out by his brother and roommate, Anthony.
"Because sometimes the truth isn't good enough. Sometimes, people deserve more. Sometimes, people deserve to have their faith rewarded." - The Dark Knight— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) August 22, 2018
Congrats to @jimmy_medure10! Well EARNED. pic.twitter.com/wAmxkLszTL
"When I got back to my apartment one night toward the end of camp, I noticed that my bat suit was not in its normal spot," he said. "I checked around and realized it was missing. I room with my brother and a close personal friend, Mark Moses, so I called Anthony first to see if he knew anything. He said at first that he didn't. I was getting ready to check the cameras in my apartment building when he said, 'OK, I was going to get you a belt for your bat suit as a surprise.' I was kind of mad at first, but then I thought, well I guess that was nice of him.
"The next morning during the team meeting, we were watching a motivational video and they showed a scene from the 'Dark Knight.' I thought, cool, they're showing Batman. The next thing I know, the lights come on and and I see our graduate assistant Mike Caprara wearing my bat suit. I still didn't know what was going on until I was told to come up front."
Head coach Pat Narduzzi took over from there.
"Holy bat heroes, Jimmy Medure is on scholarship," Narduzzi read, as Medure was mobbed by teammates.
"Any walk-on's goal when you're at a Division I school is to get a scholarship," Medure said. "But I never focused on that. I focused on smaller goals and my coaches told me that to put myself in a position to get a scholarship down the road, I needed to separate myself from the other walk-ons. Coach Charlie Partridge (assistant head coach and defensive line coach) was huge in my development. He and (strength and conditioning) coach Dave Andrews are the best in the country at what they do. They care about us on a personal level."
Last season, Medure played in all 14 games as a reserve tight end and special teams contributor. He had three catches for 29 yards (9.7 average) and a season-high two receptions for 14 yards at Wake Forest. He totaled four tackles on special teams and snuffed out a Georgia Tech fake punt by dropping Antwan Owens for a two-yard loss (the Panthers capitalized with a short touchdown drive for a 14-0 lead in the eventual 24-19 win).
In 2017, he played in 11 games, serving on special teams and as a reserve linebacker to earn his first letter.
As Medure gets ready to spend his final season in a Pitt uniform, he looks forward to every minute of what is to come.
"The journey for sure is not over yet," Medure said. "I'm looking to help this team win an ACC championship. Our guys are really locked in. I can't wait for it all to get started."
