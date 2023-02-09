A Lawrence County jail inmate is facing charges for reportedly throwing a bottle of pop that exploded on a corrections officer then punching a jail captain in the face.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau, following an investigation of the incident, charged Jonathan Phillip, 26, in connection with the altercation reported to have occurred the afternoon of Dec. 29.
According to a criminal complaint, Phillip reportedly gave another inmate a commissary item in a restricted housing area where he was not supposed to be. A jail guard placed him on 72-hour lockdown for the violation. When instructed to sign the lockdown order, Phillip refused and the guard told him he would be placed in the restricted housing unit for his disobedience, the report said.
Phillip then reportedly threw a soda bottle at the corrections officer, hard enough it struck the wall and burst open and its contents spilled all over the officer, according to the complaint.
Phillip then became combative when the prison officers tried to move him to the restricted housing area and they had to take him to the floor. He reportedly threatened to kill one of the officers and used his hand to mimic a gun, saying, "Bang, bang," according to the court papers. He then prevented a jail captain from closing the cell door, and punched the captain in the right eye, causing a cut and swelling.
Phillip is charged with assault by prisoner of facility employee, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $25,000.
Phillip was unhoused at the time of his initial arrest on Dec. 29, in connection with a Dec. 18 incident when he reportedly assaulted a man in a residence in the 700 block of South Mill Street.
According to a criminal complaint filed with those charges, a male victim told police that he was seated on a couch when Phillip knelt on top of him and punched him all over his face and body about 30 times, yelling, "I am the devil, I am Lucifer."
He told police at the time that he was seeking medical treatment for a possible broken nose and ribs.
The man said he ran out of the apartment to call 911. Meanwhile, a woman acquaintance him unknowingly entered the residence and Phillip grabbed her and held her, she told police. She said he made her sit on the couch and he also knelt on top of her, saying he was the devil and Lucifer. She said he was on top of her for about half an hour and that she was able to fall onto the floor and fake a heart attack to get away from him, the report said.
Phillip is facing two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of simple assault in connection with that incident.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
