Richard A. Rossi said his biggest goal for this academic year as interim superintendent of the New Castle Area School District is to increase its state testing scores.

Rossi was hired for his current post under a one-year contract that the school board ratified last week. He initially had been hired July 6 to steer the district until a permanent superintendent could be hired. But after two rounds of candidate interviews, the board came up empty. The members decided to ask Rossi to stay longer while they continue their search through the school year. Rossi’s contract will expire June 30.

When he initially was hired for the interim post, he said he planned to scrutinize the curriculum, scheduling at the buildings and utilization of the staff, “to make sure we are getting the most out of the employees.”

He reportedly sent an email to all of the staff before school started this week about dressing professionally.

His ultimate goal during his year-long stay is to raise the district’s levels of competence of the statewide testing for proficiency in science, math and literature. The district’s scores have been traditionally lower than average.

Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exam scores in more recent years for New Castle schools classify all of the district’s test results in all of the subject areas as “historically underperforming.”

School board member Robert Lyles said he considers Rossi “a consummate professional.

“I am beyond elated to have Mr. Rossi at the helm,” Lyles said. “In the short time he’s been here, he’s made some administrative decisions that will benefit our students and district for the long haul. He’s been very visible in our buildings, and he requires a level of accountability that has been lacking for such a long time.”

He added that he believes Rossi “will do what’s right in the interest of our students.”

Rossi spent most of the day Monday and Tuesday touring the schools for the first day of classes.

School started Monday, and between Monday and Tuesday, Rossi had made eight or nine visits to the three schools, he said in a phone interview.

“Part of my vision, looking at the academic placement of the New Castle Area School District within the state, is that we have to do everything possible to raise test scores for our students, re-energize the administration team and empower the staff to do what they do best, and that’s teach,” he said.

He believes his visits to each of the schools — the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, George Washington Intermediate School and the junior/senior high school — were to send a strong message, “that I want to see the halls cleared and empty and students actively engaged in the classrooms.”

“I think the staff, administration, custodial, cafeterias and everyone are ready for a change,” Rossi observed. “I really think that is why the New Castle board offered me the position for the year.”

He said he already has noticed that it’s a different era in school than when he retired.

“We didn’t have all this high security,” he said, referring to metal detectors, wands, bag checks and police manning the doors.

At New Castle, the biggest challenge is going to be getting kids to school and raising the academic bar for them, Rossi said.

The district has hired a truant officer and already is monitoring students who already have missed the first two days of school, he said. “We will look at it by week’s end and send the truant officer out. We can’t raise score if they’re not in school.”

The state testing scores lay the educational foundation for students for after they graduate, to make them productive citizens. The better the education, the better they’re going to serve their future families and communities, Rossi reasoned.

One challenge the district is facing, academically, he said, is addressing the number of people who have moved into New Castle who don’t speak English.

To address that, the district has interpreters in the schools. The district’s job is to educate the students, he said, adding, “It’s the law and its our duty. We’ve hired interpreters to work alongside English teachers in classes, and on our website we publish everything in Spanish and English. We’re just doing the best we can.”

School board member Anna Pascarella said she knows Rossi from serving with him on the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board of directors.

“Now I have the pleasure of getting to know him in his role as our superintendent,” she said. “I feel fortunate that he has agreed to join us and stay with us until June. He has hit the ground running from day one, and it doesn’t appear that he will slow down anytime soon.”

Rossi is examining the district’s organizational structure, personnel changes, scheduling of classes and how to best utilize the staff, Pascarella said, noting that some of his recommendations are bold moves.

“We need someone like him (an outsider) to look at the big picture and make changes based on what is best for the district and not the individual,” she said. “As board members, we are not exempt from changes and learning more about our roles as we move forward.”

She noted that it didn’t take Rossi long to address the district’s test scores. The current curriculum is being reviewed, “and I would expect changes for next year,” she said.

“No doubt we have our share of challenges, just as other districts have their challenges,” Pascarella continued, adding, “Mr. Rossi is working hard to put it all together for our district.”

“He seems like he works well with the staff and communicates well with the board, school board member Karen Humphrey said. “Everybody seems very satisfied with his initiatives. He seems to be a good fit for our district and he’s willing to stay on.”

She sees an advantage to him being in place when the board restarts is search for a permanent superintendent, because he will be able to help with the transition, she said.

She added that Rossi is looking for ways to get the most from the staff, and looking to see where he can make changes so they will use their time to better educate the students.

“That’s really what’s most important,” she said.

Another challenge in the district is discipline, and Rossi has high hopes that will change in New Castle this year, too. During the two days of school, he heard from every contingency of the district that already there is a different atmosphere, he said.

“You have to set the tone from Day 1, the bar is raised and you continue through the year,” he said.

Rossi noted that “the discipline last year was horrendous. Coming off of COVID, I don’t believe everyone got their feet on the ground. From the end of last school year to now, with a change in administration, it’s been a breath of fresh air and I think that’s what everyone needed.

“I’m not saying I’m a savior here for New Castle,” he said, “but the board wanted an outside, fresh look and someone with my background who could possibly make difference. Time will tell. I’m keeping my fingers crossed every day.”