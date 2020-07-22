It wasn’t Jake from State Farm paying them a visit, but it was even better.
Whereas Jake comes decked out in khakis, Madeline Matta of State Farm arrived at the Neshannock Township and New Castle police departments with food.
She was accompanied by a Mary’s Middle Eastern Food Truck that delivered lunch to both law enforcement units as a way to thank them for their service.
Matta sponsored the lunch for both departments, which offered an array of Middle Eastern foods including chicken and vegetables, rice, kibbee, tabouli, stuffed grape leaves, Syrian bread and other delights.
Matta also shared the food with employees at the Neshannock Township Municipal Building.
Matta, who owns a State Farm agency on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, said the donation was her way of giving back to the community.
