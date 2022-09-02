A Lawrence County jail inmate is facing multiple charges for reportedly punching two corrections officers and spitting in the face of one of them.
He also is accused of assaulting an inmate in an incident earlier this month.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detectives filed two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated harassment by prisoner against Sanford Jackson, 39, of Locust Street. The officers also charged Jackson with two counts of simple assault and one of disorderly conduct in the earlier jail assault case.
Jackson is serving a sentence in a state correctional institution on previous theft-related and other charges. He had been transferred to the Lawrence County jail for court proceedings related to other cases against him when the reported assault occurred, according to jail superintendent Michael J. Mahlmeister.
According to criminal complaints filed by the district attorney's detectives, it was shortly before 8 a.m. Monday when two corrections officers tried to transfer Jackson from a general population cell to one in the restricted housing unit. As they instructed him to place his hands to be handcuffed, he jumped up and down saying, "I'm not moving. I will fight any of you," the detectives reported. As they entered his cell, Jackson punched both of them.
The officers wrestled him to the ground, and he spit in the face of one of them, making contact with his eyes and mouth, the report said. The guard went to the hospital for treatment for an injured shoulder and for blood work because of the saliva contact and potential for pathogens, the complaint states.
In an incident reported Aug. 11 in the jail, Jackson reportedly pressed the emergency call button on the cell intercom just before noon that day. He advised a corrections officer his chest was hurting and he needed medical attention, according to a separate criminal complaint. As the officers were escorting him to the medical treatment area, he broke free from them and ran up the stairs in the cell block and into a cell where he punched another inmate. As the inmate grabbed Jackson to stop him, they both slipped and fell on the floor, and Jackson bit the inmate's left cheek, the report said. The inmate was treated at the hospital for his injury.
Jackson remains in the Lawrence County jail, pending his preliminary hearing and other court-related matters. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
