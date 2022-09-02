A female inmate in the Lawrence County jail is facing consequences for reportedly having suspected crack cocaine hidden inside her Bible.
The jail superintendent reported to the Lawrence County detective bureau that a corrections officer had searched the cell of Lawanda Denise Harper, 42, of the 500 block of Highland Avenue, and found the suspected crack cocaine inside the pages of the Bible.
Harper is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Suspects are innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Harper is in the jail serving a sentence on a burglary charge from 2021 of which she pleaded guilty.
