A female Lawrence County jail inmate is facing charges for reportedly biting a corrections officer.
Following a 11/2-month investigation, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office charged Brittany Flory with two felony counts of assault by prisoner. The incident was reported to have occurred on Oct. 17.
According to a criminal complaint, Flory was being transferred to the jail’s restrictive housing unit for being disruptive and threatening other inmates. She continued to disobey orders from the corrections officers, and as they were restraining her, she bit a female officer in the forearm, the report said.
The officer, as a result, 0 needed medical treatment at the hospital, the report said.
Flory is in the jail on prostitution and escape charges, the latter of which were filed in July 2020, when she escaped the exercise yard of the jail. The police caught her later after she jumped from the second-floor window of a house on South Jefferson Street.
Flory initially was jailed in January 2020 in connection with an investigation into a missing woman. Sabrina Salamon had disappeared after her car rolled over in Mahoningtown on Dec. 19, 2019.
When member of the Walkers Volunteer Search Party found her body in a backyard hot tub at a home in the 500 block of Galbreath Street, Flory was arrested hours after the discovery for operating what police said was an online prostitution business.
Flory was arrested when she tried to solicit an undercover officer for prostitution, according to police reports. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
