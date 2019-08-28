The race for mayor of New Castle has expanded by one.
James Constant has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate.
Constant is an inventor, a retired small business owner and grandfather. He lists his three top priorities in office as (1) To lead by example by applying the business formula and logistics needed to come out of Act 47 with our heads up; (2) To show respect for all, shown by working with a goal of mutual benefit to increase population and lower taxes; and (3) Accountability; specifically by ‘walking the talk’ holding all, including himself, accountable more so than ever: to maintain the infrastructure that we are responsible for including beautification; implement budget incentives to achieve more as a team; and motivate action to accomplish the community and government tasks at hand.
Constant joins Republican Chris C. Frye Jr. and Democrat Mark Elisco in the mayoral race.
Constant welcomes conversation, questions and concerns by phone at (724) 510-7115; by email at JSConstant100@gmail.com; by mail at P.O. Box 405, New Castle, PA 16103; and through Facebook, @JamesConstantMayorNewCastlePA.
