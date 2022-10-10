Don Kemerer likens it to being inside a Clue game.
On Saturday, Youngstown’s Rust Belt Theater Company will collaborate with The Confluence for “The Masque of the Red Death,” an immersive dinner theater experience at the downtown restaurant operated by Cray Youth and Family Services, where Kemerer serves as executive director.
The idea came from Mandy Haid, The Confluence’s chef whose brother Robert Dennick Joki is the theater company’s artistic director.
“Our goal in being one of the only businesses downtown is to increase foot traffic, so we have to think outside of the box,” Kemerer said, noting that with employees at businesses like North American Dental working mostly remotely, there are less people downtown. “When we opened nine and half years ago, there was Lanigan’s, Four Brothers, Coney Island, Subway. Now we’re the only one. But we’re still here and we have a lot to offer.”
That includes chef Haid’s recipes.
“She makes everything from scratch, no cookie and brownie mix here,” Kemerer said, noting Haid’s homemade soups are especially popular.
Those attending the theater event will be treated to a tasting menu prepared by Haid especially for the BYOB event.
Based on the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, “The Masque of the Red Death” will give audience members the task of tracking down a scavenger hunt list of characters and clues throughout the building amidst an atmosphere of song, dance, mystery and dark revelry.
“It’s part masquerade, part musical, part escape room, with delicious food and spooky surprises and the audience chooses the ending,” Joki, who will direct the piece, said in a press release.
“It’s going to be similar to being inside a live Clue game,” Kemerer explained. “We’re hoping to have 60 or 70 people who will go through the rooms in groups asking the costumed actors questions to solve the mystery.”
Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $35 and includes the performance, food, masquerade masks, door prizes and more. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Tickets are by advance sale only and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-masque-of-the-red-death-tickets-420761999467 or at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St.
Kemerer also noted that the event kicks off two full weekends of programming at The Confluence.
On Oct. 22, a business expo with more than 45 vendors takes place during the day with a costume party karaoke night in the evening.
In addition, local bands are featured Thursday evenings.
More details about all programming at The Confluence can be found on the restaurant’s web site at confluencecoffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.