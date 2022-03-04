TICKETS

Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School will present “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at 7:30 p.m. today; 2 and 7:30 p.m. tomorrow; and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/events/wonka or at the door. Tomorrow’s matinee tickets are sold at a discount.

SYNOPSIS

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s the chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets he’s always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

– Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com

CAST

Willy Wonka and Grandpa Joe: Mark VanHorn

Willy Wonka and Grandpa Joe: Hunter Rock

Charlie Bucket: Aryanna Nielsen

Augustus Gloop: Samantha Davis

Veruca Salt: Peyton Confer

Violet Beauregarde: Leslie London

Mike Teavee: Lila Fox

Mr. Bucket, Mr. Gloop and The Candy Man: Hayden Slade

Mr. Salt and Grandpa George: Gabriel Bungar

Mrs. Bucket: Paige Moffatt

Mrs. Beauregarde: Beth Keener

Ms. Teavee: Abigail Ellsperman

Grandma Josephine: Olivia Andrews

Grandma Georgina: Mary Houk

Phineous Trout: Lynden Beinhauer

Sophie and Ooompa Loompa: Nevada Lewis

Billie: Calista Poole

Danny: Alexis McClean

James and Oompa Loompa: Chase Ramsey

Alfie and Oompa Loompa: Jayme Duncan

Matilda and Oompa Loompa: Isabella Kudlac

Oompa Loompa: Noah Rhodes

Chefs: Gabriel Bungar, Jayme Duncan, Abigail Ellsperman, Paige Moffatt, Chase Ramsey, Mara Ramsey

Ensemble: Santino DiNucci, Addyson Karis, Charli Madison, Mara Ramsey, Ava Rape, Arianna Salvucci, LenaRose Smith, Jacen Weathers and Eric Woodend.

Children’s chorus: Scarlett Almquist, Addy Andrews, Sierra Berglund, Zayn Blust, Tesla Brady, Olivia Cirelli, Skylarr Cline, Eliza Convery, Abigail Davis, Korie DeJoseph, Landon Dombeck, Aubrey Edwards, McKayla Eichler, Juliana Fazenbaker, Riley Festog, Jeff Frye, Arianna Gilmore, Jayden Glasgow, McKinley Hoellein, Ellery Hooker, Olivia Jewell, Maddie Jones, Adelind Kelosdy, Lucy Kelosky, Christina Lane, Evelyn Marshall, Annabelle Martin, Ashley McDaniel, Adalinn McQueen, Prentice Miller Jr., Riley Milliron, Kinsley Minerd, Savanna Mravintz, Claire Pander, Myla Simeoni, Cienna Valvano, Hailey Venezie, Natalie Warneke, Chloe Williamson and Makenna Woloszyn.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.