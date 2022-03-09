TICKETS
Laurel High School will present “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. March 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. March 13 in the school auditorium.
Tickets are available on the district website at laurelspartans.com.
SYNOPSIS
A Rodgers and Hammerstein musical originally written for television, based on the classic fairy tale.
Left to the devices of her evil stepmother and evil stepsisters, Cinderella manages to rise above everything with the help of her Fairy Godmother to make all of her dreams come true.
–Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com
CAST
Ella: Nevada Pacifico
Topher: Joshua Gibson
Marie: Ellie McKissick
Sebastian: Ian McKissick
Lord Pinkleton: Anthony Nocera
Madame: Ava Conti
Gabrielle: Elysia Fabian
Charlotte: Abby Stone
Jean-Michel: Jacob McVicker
Raccoon/Footsman/Ensemble: Arianna Cartwright
Fox/Footsman/Ensemble: Erin Karavias
Dance Captain/Ensemble: Amber Medved
Assistant Captain/Ensemble: Abigail Richards
Dancers/Ensemble: Maddie Burgess, Talia Cartwright, Tyshia Kunselman, Elizabeth McCosby, Mari McKissick, Angel Milbert, Vanessa Miller, Natalie Rodgers
Ensemble: Georgia Christou, Nora Johns, Kelley Karavias, Kassie Polomoscanik, Erika Wagner, Jeremiah Weber
CREW
Makeup, Hair and Costumes: Ethan Kennedy, Marissa Morar
Main Curtain and Special Effects: Marissa Lunn
Stage Managers: Lexus Gibbs, Kayla Young
Stage crew: Maddie Dunmire, Miah Galizia, Gabrielle Gallaher, Oriana Green, Marlee Guthrie, Bridget Hartle, Leanne Hunt, Cadence Karki, Airielle McAnallen, Landen Michaels, Ashlyn Moore, Trever Presnar, Ethan Turner, Lilian Young
Prop Manager: Bobbi Jo Morrison
STAFF
Director: Don Rodgers
Assistant Director: Susan Gryn
Choreographer: Nicole Scott
Assistant Choreographer: Jessica Miles
Music Director: Scott Boyer
Choral Director: Nicole Scott
Assistant Choral Director: Betsy Wolford
Accompanist: Carol Miller
Costumes: Cheri Magill
Sound: Sebastian Shaffer
Lights: Brian Benedict
Assistant Costumes: Billie Jo Pacifico
Programs/Tickets/Publicity: Dawne Skerbetz
Tickets Sales: Melissa Headings
Assistant Sound: Gary Wolford
Interpretive Sign Coach: Allison Benedict
Production Assistants: Angie Murrman, Tom Litzenberg
