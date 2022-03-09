TICKETS

Laurel High School will present “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. March 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. March 13 in the school auditorium.

Tickets are available on the district website at laurelspartans.com.

SYNOPSIS

A Rodgers and Hammerstein musical originally written for television, based on the classic fairy tale.

Left to the devices of her evil stepmother and evil stepsisters, Cinderella manages to rise above everything with the help of her Fairy Godmother to make all of her dreams come true.

–Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com

CAST

Ella: Nevada Pacifico

Topher: Joshua Gibson

Marie: Ellie McKissick

Sebastian: Ian McKissick

Lord Pinkleton: Anthony Nocera

Madame: Ava Conti

Gabrielle: Elysia Fabian

Charlotte: Abby Stone

Jean-Michel: Jacob McVicker

Raccoon/Footsman/Ensemble: Arianna Cartwright

Fox/Footsman/Ensemble: Erin Karavias

Dance Captain/Ensemble: Amber Medved

Assistant Captain/Ensemble: Abigail Richards

Dancers/Ensemble: Maddie Burgess, Talia Cartwright, Tyshia Kunselman, Elizabeth McCosby, Mari McKissick, Angel Milbert, Vanessa Miller, Natalie Rodgers

Ensemble: Georgia Christou, Nora Johns, Kelley Karavias, Kassie Polomoscanik, Erika Wagner, Jeremiah Weber

CREW

Makeup, Hair and Costumes: Ethan Kennedy, Marissa Morar

Main Curtain and Special Effects: Marissa Lunn

Stage Managers: Lexus Gibbs, Kayla Young

Stage crew: Maddie Dunmire, Miah Galizia, Gabrielle Gallaher, Oriana Green, Marlee Guthrie, Bridget Hartle, Leanne Hunt, Cadence Karki, Airielle McAnallen, Landen Michaels, Ashlyn Moore, Trever Presnar, Ethan Turner, Lilian Young

Prop Manager: Bobbi Jo Morrison

STAFF

Director: Don Rodgers

Assistant Director: Susan Gryn

Choreographer: Nicole Scott

Assistant Choreographer: Jessica Miles

Music Director: Scott Boyer

Choral Director: Nicole Scott

Assistant Choral Director: Betsy Wolford

Accompanist: Carol Miller

Costumes: Cheri Magill

Sound: Sebastian Shaffer

Lights: Brian Benedict

Assistant Costumes: Billie Jo Pacifico

Programs/Tickets/Publicity: Dawne Skerbetz

Tickets Sales: Melissa Headings

Assistant Sound: Gary Wolford

Interpretive Sign Coach: Allison Benedict

Production Assistants: Angie Murrman, Tom Litzenberg

