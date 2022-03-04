TICKETS

Mohawk Area High School will present “Les Miserables” at 7 p.m. today and tomorrow and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.mohawk.k12.pa.us.

SYNOPSIS

Jean Valjean, a French peasant and convicted thief, is freed from jail by a kind bishop and makes the most of the opportunity, changing his name and eventually becoming a factory owner and mayor. When Valjean’s criminal past is resurrected and the chief of police, Javert, vows to bring him to justice, Valjean is forced to give up everything he has worked for and flee.

Before doing so, he promises Fantine, a former worker on her death-bed, that he’ll find and care for her daughter Cosette. Years later, Valjean has cared for Cosette as a father, Javert seeks him still, and the city of Paris is torn by revolutionaries. Political and personal stories become intertwined, and all are called to question their devotion to freedom, love, and justice.

– Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com

Cast

Convicts: Christian Freet, Shawn Parra, Damon Pflugh, Eric Vizyak, Wyatt Theisler

Javert: Benjamin Podnar

Constables: Christian Freet, Damon Pflugh, Daniel Ramage

Jean Valjean: Riley Smith

Farmer: Logan Kaminski

Laborer: Zavier Rubante

Bishop of Digne: Salvatore Innocenzi

Nuns: Sydnee Paper, Victoria Ramage

Foreman: Salvatore Innocenzi

Fantine: Brooke Dougherty

Workers: Ryah Jenkins, Reagan Shay

Woman: Savannah Telshaw

Girls: Taryn Smith, Olivia Galazia, Victoria Ramage, Graecyn Pastore

Sailors: Zavier Rubante, Wyatt Theisler, Shawn Parra

Old Woman: Sydnee Paper

Sick Lovely Lady: Presley Hairhoger

Lovely Ladies Boss: Logan Kaminski

Lovely Ladies: Graecyn Pastore, Savannah Telshaw, Olivia Galazia

Sailor: Zavier Rubante

Man: Wyatt Theisler

Bamatabois: Joshua Diehl

Bystanders: Andrew Butera, Ryah Jenkins, Elias Shay, Taryn Smith, Mya Ponziani

Fauchelevant: Salvatore Innocenzi

Mistaken Jean Valjean: William Shiderly

Judge: Joshua Diehl

Young Cosette: Addison Brenner

Madame Thenardier: Emma Gallagher

Young Eponine: Brooklyn

Pastore

Thenardier: Ben Bischoff

Gavroche: Grayson Ponziani

Enjoiras: Alex Chapman

Marius: Logan Kaminski

Solo Urchin: Mya Ponziani

Cosette: Mia Conti

Eponine: Mya Monaco

Combeferre: Salvatore Innocenzi

Feuilly: Zavier Rubante

Courfeyrac: Wyatt Theisler

Joly: Olivia Galazia

Grantaire: Savannah Telshaw

Monparnasse: Reagan Shay

Babet: Ryah Jenkins

Brujon: Graecyn Pastore

Claquesous: Presley Hairhoger

Army Officer: Brooke Dougherty

Prouvaire: Daniel Ramage

Lesgles: Joshua Diehl

Sentries: Reagan Shay and Ryah Jenkins

Women: Graecyn Pastore, Ryah Jenkins, Reagan Shay, Sydnee Pape, Savannah Telshaw, Victoria Ramage, Taryn Smith, Presley Hairhoger, Brooke Dougherty, Brooklyn Pastore

Major Domo: Kenneth Frketich

Featured dancers: Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Maria Meade, Shawn Parra, Graecyn Pastore, Daniel Ramage, Zavier Rubante, Wyatt Theisler

Chain gang: Andrew Butera, Alex Chapman, Christian Freet, Logan Kaminski, Caden Lovett, Shawn Parra, Damon Pflugh, Daniel Ramage, Elias Shay, Eric Vizyak, Peyton Vizyak

Factory workers: Taylor Culley, Brianna Edwards, Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Victoria Hairhoger, Deleah Hovanec, Gabriella Hovanec, Aurora Krise, Maria Meade, Cassidy Swanson, Abreanna Thompson, Tiffany Tudor, Sophie Wright

Ensemble: Andrew Butera, Taylor Culley, Brianna Edwards, Christian Freet, Kenneth Frketich, Olivia Galazia, Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Victoria Hairhoger, Deleah Hovanec, Gabriella Hovanec, Aurora Krise, Caden Lovett, Maria Meade, Sydnee Pape, Damon Pflugh, Mya Ponziani, Victoria Ramage, Elias Shay, Taryn Smith, Cassidy Swanson, Savannah Telshaw, Abreanna Thompson, Tiffany Tudor, Eric Vizyak, Peyton Vizyak, Sophie Wright, Reagan Young

CREW

Student directors: Mya Ponziani, Savannah Telshaw

Student dance captains: Graecyn Pastore, Zavier Rubante

Stage right manager: Avery Ealy

Stage left manager: Nolan Motter

Lighting operator: Rachael Dinger

Sound operator: Griffin Demetrius

Follow spots: Savannah Dinger, Elliot Mattocks

Costumes/props: Monica Gibson, Alexis Heath, Chloe Marich

Run crew: Randy Brock, Hayley Koty, William Shiderly

Student public relations team: Mia Conti, Brooke Dougherty, Sydnee Pape, Victoria Ramage, Reagan Shay

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.