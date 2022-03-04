TICKETS
Mohawk Area High School will present “Les Miserables” at 7 p.m. today and tomorrow and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.mohawk.k12.pa.us.
SYNOPSIS
Jean Valjean, a French peasant and convicted thief, is freed from jail by a kind bishop and makes the most of the opportunity, changing his name and eventually becoming a factory owner and mayor. When Valjean’s criminal past is resurrected and the chief of police, Javert, vows to bring him to justice, Valjean is forced to give up everything he has worked for and flee.
Before doing so, he promises Fantine, a former worker on her death-bed, that he’ll find and care for her daughter Cosette. Years later, Valjean has cared for Cosette as a father, Javert seeks him still, and the city of Paris is torn by revolutionaries. Political and personal stories become intertwined, and all are called to question their devotion to freedom, love, and justice.
– Courtesy of broadwaymusicalhome.com
Cast
Convicts: Christian Freet, Shawn Parra, Damon Pflugh, Eric Vizyak, Wyatt Theisler
Javert: Benjamin Podnar
Constables: Christian Freet, Damon Pflugh, Daniel Ramage
Jean Valjean: Riley Smith
Farmer: Logan Kaminski
Laborer: Zavier Rubante
Bishop of Digne: Salvatore Innocenzi
Nuns: Sydnee Paper, Victoria Ramage
Foreman: Salvatore Innocenzi
Fantine: Brooke Dougherty
Workers: Ryah Jenkins, Reagan Shay
Woman: Savannah Telshaw
Girls: Taryn Smith, Olivia Galazia, Victoria Ramage, Graecyn Pastore
Sailors: Zavier Rubante, Wyatt Theisler, Shawn Parra
Old Woman: Sydnee Paper
Sick Lovely Lady: Presley Hairhoger
Lovely Ladies Boss: Logan Kaminski
Lovely Ladies: Graecyn Pastore, Savannah Telshaw, Olivia Galazia
Sailor: Zavier Rubante
Man: Wyatt Theisler
Bamatabois: Joshua Diehl
Bystanders: Andrew Butera, Ryah Jenkins, Elias Shay, Taryn Smith, Mya Ponziani
Fauchelevant: Salvatore Innocenzi
Mistaken Jean Valjean: William Shiderly
Judge: Joshua Diehl
Young Cosette: Addison Brenner
Madame Thenardier: Emma Gallagher
Young Eponine: Brooklyn
Pastore
Thenardier: Ben Bischoff
Gavroche: Grayson Ponziani
Enjoiras: Alex Chapman
Marius: Logan Kaminski
Solo Urchin: Mya Ponziani
Cosette: Mia Conti
Eponine: Mya Monaco
Combeferre: Salvatore Innocenzi
Feuilly: Zavier Rubante
Courfeyrac: Wyatt Theisler
Joly: Olivia Galazia
Grantaire: Savannah Telshaw
Monparnasse: Reagan Shay
Babet: Ryah Jenkins
Brujon: Graecyn Pastore
Claquesous: Presley Hairhoger
Army Officer: Brooke Dougherty
Prouvaire: Daniel Ramage
Lesgles: Joshua Diehl
Sentries: Reagan Shay and Ryah Jenkins
Women: Graecyn Pastore, Ryah Jenkins, Reagan Shay, Sydnee Pape, Savannah Telshaw, Victoria Ramage, Taryn Smith, Presley Hairhoger, Brooke Dougherty, Brooklyn Pastore
Major Domo: Kenneth Frketich
Featured dancers: Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Maria Meade, Shawn Parra, Graecyn Pastore, Daniel Ramage, Zavier Rubante, Wyatt Theisler
Chain gang: Andrew Butera, Alex Chapman, Christian Freet, Logan Kaminski, Caden Lovett, Shawn Parra, Damon Pflugh, Daniel Ramage, Elias Shay, Eric Vizyak, Peyton Vizyak
Factory workers: Taylor Culley, Brianna Edwards, Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Victoria Hairhoger, Deleah Hovanec, Gabriella Hovanec, Aurora Krise, Maria Meade, Cassidy Swanson, Abreanna Thompson, Tiffany Tudor, Sophie Wright
Ensemble: Andrew Butera, Taylor Culley, Brianna Edwards, Christian Freet, Kenneth Frketich, Olivia Galazia, Alayna Garove, Presley Hairhoger, Victoria Hairhoger, Deleah Hovanec, Gabriella Hovanec, Aurora Krise, Caden Lovett, Maria Meade, Sydnee Pape, Damon Pflugh, Mya Ponziani, Victoria Ramage, Elias Shay, Taryn Smith, Cassidy Swanson, Savannah Telshaw, Abreanna Thompson, Tiffany Tudor, Eric Vizyak, Peyton Vizyak, Sophie Wright, Reagan Young
CREW
Student directors: Mya Ponziani, Savannah Telshaw
Student dance captains: Graecyn Pastore, Zavier Rubante
Stage right manager: Avery Ealy
Stage left manager: Nolan Motter
Lighting operator: Rachael Dinger
Sound operator: Griffin Demetrius
Follow spots: Savannah Dinger, Elliot Mattocks
Costumes/props: Monica Gibson, Alexis Heath, Chloe Marich
Run crew: Randy Brock, Hayley Koty, William Shiderly
Student public relations team: Mia Conti, Brooke Dougherty, Sydnee Pape, Victoria Ramage, Reagan Shay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.