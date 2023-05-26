Preparations for extensive highway improvements on Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Traffic will be limited to single lanes in north and south directions between the Butler and Mercer county lines, from a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2. Crews will be readying the area for construction work, which will begin the following week.
More details will be provided in advance of the start of the actual construction.
This work is part of the $11.62-million project that encompasses the entire stretch of Interstate 79 within Lawrence County, from the Butler to Mercer county lines. Work will include milling and resurfacing, base repair work, rest area improvements, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs and other miscellaneous improvements.
Short and long-term single-lane restrictions, as well as rest area closures are anticipated. The project is expected to conclude in the summer of 2024. Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.
