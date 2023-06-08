The northbound rest area on Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township will be closed for upgrades beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.
The rest area will remain closed through Friday while improvements are made at that site. There will be no access to this rest area.
Northbound drivers looking for rest areas along that highway may choose the ones at mile marker 50 in Allegheny County or mile marker 134 in Mercer County. The southbound rest area will remain open.
This work is part of a $11.62-million project along I-79 within Lawrence County, from the Butler to Mercer county lines. Work includes milling and resurfacing, base repair work, rest area improvements, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs and other miscellaneous work. Short and long-term single-lane restrictions also are anticipated. The project is expected to be finished next summer.
Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee is the prime contractor.
