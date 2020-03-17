Human Services Center is adapting its service delivery to follow CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19.
HSC Crisis Services are available 24/7 for those experiencing a mental health crisis by calling (724) 652-9000.
For the foreseeable future, Human Services Center is suspending its “Walk-In Initial Contact and Intake” model. All initial contacts and intakes will be conducted bt telephone until further notice. Anyone interested in starting services is to call (724) 658-3578.
HSC scheduled services will be delivered via the use of telehealth or telephone contact. Clients should contact their scheduled provider by phone to discuss their options. HSC staff will be reaching out to those it serves to provide support during the need for social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.