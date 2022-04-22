A Hubbard man, reportedly wanted on multiple warrants in Ohio and in Pennsylvania, was arrested during a traffic stop in the city on Sunday.
New Castle police have charged David Michael Turner, 31, in connection with the stop on Sampson Street at George Drive around 1 a.m., when officers confiscated 2.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and $443 in cash.
He is charged with one count of arrest prior to requisition for being wanted on the warrants. He additionally is facing one count of possession and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the influence and three traffic and vehicle violations.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his bond at $30,000 on those charges and $50,000 on the charge related to his warrants.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
