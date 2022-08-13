Kellen Taylor couldn’t pick what was the most fun at Friday's Children’s Summer Arts Festival.
But, hitting a hole-in-one on the mini golf course was high on the 4-year-old New Castle resident’s list.
Attending the annual event held by Arts & Education at the Hoyt with his grandma, Union Township resident Janet Maines, Kellen was almost as excited about the fishy balloon tied to his wrist, his multi-colored tie dyed T-shirt and the chance to dance around the art institute’s yard. After all, he did dress as his favorite singer, Michael Jackson, last Halloween.
Kellen and his grandma were among hundreds enjoying a sunny, activity-filled afternoon on the city’s North Hill.
Like Kellen, 4-year-old Carmen Morella enjoyed golf, but found hitting her ball around all the barriers a little frustrating, especially when she couldn’t move them out of her way.
Receiving a blue balloon dog from Leonard and Mandy Williams of Dragonfly Balloons, 5-year-old Glen Brunken of Slippery Rock quickly named it Blueberry before heading off to tie dye a shirt with his mom, Alex McNeill.
Sydney Sebring, 6, who recently moved to New Castle with her family was attending her first festival, but her mom said they’d be back again next year.
At the fish pond game, Dr. Jess Patton, founder of Sense of Connection, handed out prizes along with information about the nonprofit organization developed to help children with sensory-related diagnoses.
In addition to activities for children, there were performances by Barrio Alegria, Sky Ariel Works, Repco Wildlife Adventures and Magic Man Industries along with music by Feola Entertainment.
Drawing instructor Richard DiGia offered free caricatures and volunteers painted young faces to resemble unicorns, tigers and other fanciful creatures. Additional guests included the Lawrence County YMCA’s Y on the Fly van, Visit Lawrence County and the New Castle Public Library.
The free event was presented with support from Helping Hands Pediatrics, Packer Thomas, Live Events, FNB Wealth Management, Medallion and Visit Lawrence County.
