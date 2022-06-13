Arts & Education at the Hoyt is taking its children’s summer art camp on the road with the theme of this year’s program, “Vacation Explorations!”
Each week will offer ages 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 the opportunity to explore the cultural and roadside attractions in specific regions of the United States with a new project every day. Lessons incorporate drawing, painting, mixed media, sculpture and fibers inspired by quirky roadside attractions and one-of-a-kind museums.
Participants who register online by June 17 will receive a 10 percent discount. Use the discount code “SchoolsOut” to take advantage of the offer.
Here’s an idea of what each week offers:
•July 5-8 – “Pacific Pictures, Prints & Paintings”: Replicate Washington state’s native totems, make potato prints for Idaho’s Potato Museum or paint Wyoming’s Yellowstone Park.
•July 12-15 – “Out West Wonders”: Felt Arizona cacti, light up canvases for Nevada’s Neon Museum or mimic California’s Galleta Meadows on canvas.
•July 19-22 – “Southwest Sensations”: Design a Texas roadside attraction, wrangle up some mixed media for Oklahoma’s National Cowboy Museum or create a spaceship for Colorado’s UFO watchtower.
•July 26-29 – “Midwest Magnificence”: Make corn kernel mosaics for Dakota’s Corn Palace, replicate Nebraska’s Carhenge in 3D or craft some bats for Kentucky’s Mammoth National Cave Park.
•August 2-5 – “Southeast Sensations”: Design a game for Carolina’s Pinball Museum, create patchwork for Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum or imagine a yarn landscape after Florida’s Everglades National Park.
•August 9-12 – “Northeast Nonsense”: Make a candy dispenser worthy of Connecticut’s PEZ Center, mimic Massachusetts’ Paper House or reimagine New Jersey’s giant Lucy the Elephant in paper mache.
Morning (9 a.m. to noon) and all-day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) options are available. Students can register by the week or for the full program. Cost ranges from $60-$120/week for members and $75-$150/week for non-members. Scholarships are available to anyone in need. To register, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/artcamp or call (724) 652-2882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.