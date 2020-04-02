So, New Castle residents, how is the new garbage collection system going?
Beginning yesterday, the city ended its traditional municipal pick-up service and began using a private contractor, Aiken Refuse. The new system requires residents to purchase tags and attach them to the bags they place at the curb in order for the bags to be hauled away.
New Castle News reporter Maria Basileo wants to know your initial impressions. If you're willing to share your thoughts, please email her today at mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com
