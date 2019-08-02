Lawrence County homeowners eligible for the county’s housing rehabilitation program now will be able to receive even more improvements to their homes.
The commissioners voted to raise the limit of allowable amounts per household to $35,000, from $24,000, under guidelines of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According a resolution approved by the commissioners, the $35,000 ceiling is a “soft cap,” meaning that if the cost of a housing rehabilitation project exceeds that amount, the commissioners have the right to approve additional grant funds above that amount on a case-by-case basis.
That consideration is based upon whether the funds invested in the project are reasonable in relationship to the assessed value of the home, the resolution states.
The county’s program is administered through Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, using funding from the county’s allocation of Community Development Block Grants and funds from the federal HOME Investment Partnership Program through the department of Housing and Urban Development.
Doniele Russell, the county’s deputy director of community development, explained that raising the ceiling on the amount allowable in the owner-occupied housing rehab program was necessitated by lead hazard abatement requirements and escalating construction costs.
The funds address the needs of the community’s low-moderate income homeowners.
Also at their meeting, the commissioners:
•Approved a contract of $14,800 with Richardson Tree and Landscape Co. Inc. of New Wilmington for the removal of 79 trees on the Quaker Falls property that the county acquired for recreational purposes in Mahoning Township.
•Agreed to increase the amount of money from its Marcellus Shale entitlement dollars that it is giving to New Beaver Borough for repairs to Edwards Road. The increase to $132,248 is largely due to unforeseen storm water washouts, additional pipe and asphalt and a new inlet box. The original contract, with Youngblood Paving, was for $116,128.
•Agreed to give Mahoning Township $10,000 from the county’s emergency liquid fuels fund to replace a storm culvert in the 200 block of River Road and repair a part of the road that was damaged by storms. Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that the emergency fund had $20,000, so it will have $10,000 remaining for this year.
•Met Beth Kingston, the caretaker of the parks within Ellwood City Borough. Borough councilman George Celli introduced Kingston, who oversees a work crew who regularly maintains the borough-owned recreational grounds and facilities, including Ewing Park and its tennis courts and swimming pool.
