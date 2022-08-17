A material witness for the prosecution in the homicide trial of Connor Farris Henry was nowhere to be found this week when he was to take the witness stand.
Kevin Gardner, 22, is out of jail on bond on burglary charges and is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to show up for proceedings.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa told the court Monday during the trial Gardner did not show up to testify, has not been seen and he is wanted on a bench warrant by Lawrence County Adult Probation Department.
New Castle police detective Branddon Hallowich told the court multiple New Castle police officers, Lawrence County adult probation officers and U.S. Marshals are out looking for him.
Gardner reportedly was one of several friends who gathered in the Henrys' garage at 918 Adams St. the night of June 5, 2020, as was witness to when Henry reportedly shot and killed Amari Wise.
Hallowich reported to the court that he advised Gardner when he first questioned him about the killing that Gardner would be called to testify at the trial.
Henry, 22, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Wise in the Henry family's garage on Adams Street while among friends the night of June 5, 2020. He and his father, Todd Henry, are accused of depositing Wise's body along the banks of Big Run in the Clifton Flats area of Shenango Township. His body was found June 15, 10 days after he disappeared.
The police filed charges against Connor Henry and his father. His father turned himself in. Testimony Monday revealed that Connor's mother drove him to Ocean City, Maryland, after the shooting. He was found there by police and transported back to New Castle. He has been in the Lawrence County jail since then without bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
