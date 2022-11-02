Two men found guilty in two separate homicide cases with different victims are scheduled for sentencing this month and next month.
Connor Farris Henry, 23, of the 900 block of Adams Street, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a bench trial by Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, in the June 5, 2020, shooting death of Amari Wise.
He also was found guilty of a gun charge.
He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by Motto in his courtroom.
Under state sentencing guidelines, Henry could face 15 to 30 years in a state penitentiary, should the sentence on the two charges be consecutive.
He would be credited for two years already served in the Lawrence County jail, where he has been without bond since his June 18, 2020, arrest in the killing.
Steven Procopio, 22, formerly of Pulaski, was convicted by a jury Oct. 27, of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder in the deaths of 10-year-old Amariah Emery and her mother, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey overnight on Oct. 15 to 16, 2018.
He is facing life in prison, and is scheduled for sentencing on all three counts at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in Motto’s courtroom.
He could face a maximum of two life terms in prison, plus 20 to 30 years for the third-degree murder conviction.
Charges in both cases were filed by New Castle police and were prosecuted by Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
Henry’s father, Todd Henry, 49, of the same address, is charged with obstruction of justice, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution.
He is accused of covering up the crime and disposing of Wise’s body after his death.
The elder Henry’s trial is pending, and he is out of jail on bond.
Connor Henry, subsequent to his jury trial, was charged Sept. 22 with the assault of a prisoner in the Lawrence County jail.
The incident reportedly occurred about two weeks before Henry stood trial for Wise’s murder.
He is facing one count each of aggravated and simple assault in connection with the reported attack.
He is accused of punching another inmate and shoving him against a jailhouse wall, causing the other man to hit his head, according to a criminal complaint.
His preliminary hearing for that incident is scheduled for Thursday in Central Court.
Procopio sentencing
Procopio was charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of Pumphrey and Amariah Emery that occurred inside Pumphrey’s house at 319 E. North St.
A second suspect, Anthony Lavon “Mook” Cooper, 23, of Detroit had already pleaded guilty to having killed Pumphrey and her friend, 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon, who was visiting at her home. He is serving a state prison sentence of 15 to 30 years. Both adults were found to have been shot in the head on Pumphrey’s living room couch. According to police records and court testimony, Procopio and Cooper had gone there together, intending to rob her of drugs and money.
Pumphrey died of two gunshot wounds. According to testimony, 10-year-old Amariah was descending the stairs to see what was going on when Cooper reportedly handed Cooper the gun and told him to investigate. Cooper was accused of shooting the child in the mouth as she descended the stairwell flanked by her 7-year-old sister, and holding her 14-month-old baby sister in her arms.
Reports are that the 7-year-old, the only eyewitness to her sister’s death, scrambled back up the steps and avoided gunfire, and the infant escaped Amariah’s arms after she was shot, and crawled her way over to her mother, where she was found the next morning by family members. Now 11 years old, the 7-year-old was a key witness at Procopio’s trial.
