Hometown Heroes project has potential to grow

Sometimes all it takes is an idea and a will.

When Jesse Putnam would travel around the country, she would find herself in towns that honored their military members with banners hanging from street posts.

So, the county’s director of Veterans Affairs brought the idea back to New Castle, and the Hometown Heroes banner project began earlier this year. The banners feature the name of the military member and their photo, branch of the military and rank.

Putnam thought if there were 10 banners, the project would be a success. In the end, 64 of them were put up in the first round, Putnam said, and the waiting list is more than 100 — and growing. One family is waiting to honor seven of its members.

That’s despite the fact that a $100 donation is required with each banner application.

Putnam brought the banner idea to New Castle in hopes of providing a positive in the downtown area, and also to attract people to downtown businesses.

“Every time I travel I see these banners in other towns that have them and we don’t,” Putnam said. “I approached Angie (Urban) and asked if we could collaborate on the project and make it happen.”

Urban, director of New Visions, said the response to the program has been outstanding.

“The best advertising for it was once they started seeing the banners downtown. Everybody wanted their family member's banner up as well,” Urban said. “We had a greater influx after the deadline of when we actually received the applications.

“We have had folks from as far away as Washington state to Rhode Island seeing this project and requesting banners for their loved ones that still have local ties or have local memories. "It has been beyond our expectations by far.”

GETTING HELP

The biggest roadblock to hanging more banners is a lack of brackets needed to attach them to streetlight and utility poles.

However, during last week’s county commissioners’ meeting, the board approved a budget adjustment as Arts & Education at the Hoyt awarded a $5,000 grant to the county’s Veterans Affairs office.

Putnam said someone from the community approached the Hoyt about the project and suggested helping the banner program.

“The next thing I knew they dropped off a check,” Putnam said. “It is great because the Hoyt realized this is great for our communities, and that is what the Hoyt does. They help our community so much, and it is improving the downtown.”

Urban, who attended the meeting, was asked about the details of the program.

“(The grant) is actually for the purchase of brackets to hang more of the banners up,” she said. “We have about 100 on a waiting list. The city brackets that they have, there are not enough of them and they cost too much money. We are looking for other avenues to acquire funding.”

Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said the endeavor is a “worthy venture” and “our thanks go to the Hoyt Foundation and anyone who had a role in approaching the foundation” to acquire the much needed funding.

Commissioner Bob Del Signore agreed.

“The real issue is the brackets,” Del Signore said. “New Castle enforcement has the poles and the brackets attached. But if you go out of this area, you have to get permission from the power company to use their poles.”

Putnam and Urban are working with Penn Power to get permission to use the company’s utility poles, and also will soon be reaching out to municipalities in the county to gauge their interest in the program.

FUTURE DREAMS

During the meeting, Vogler asked if the banners would ever be placed outside of New Castle.

“Is there a possibility down the road, say you get five or 10 from New Wilmington or 10 or 20 from Ellwood City,” Vogler asked, “is it possible this could be expanded to those communities?”

Urban, and Putnam, said that is the dream for the future of the banners.

“The goal was to have the banners hang for two years between Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Urban said. “They will be coming down Veterans Day and then we can look at next year as to where those go up, or if we do another round in the future.”

Putnam said she would “love to see the banners in others areas in Lawrence County.”

“I think it is a great thing and people have shown interest in it,” Putnam said. “I think we have a lot more veterans and families than we know.

“They want to be recognized, but in the past they didn’t know how and this is a great way for people to recognize their loved ones. It is a great thing, especially with some of the things happening in our town. This is a positive for us. It is bringing some business downtown that otherwise people may not go there.”

The pair are in the process of trying to work with the city on acquiring new brackets, especially since the banners are drawing people to downtown businesses.

“The impact of these banners has been important not only for the recognition of our Hometown Heroes, but has also brought people into town who otherwise has no reason to come,” Urban said. “Some of the local coffee shops have reported that folks have come in after being downtown searching for their loved ones’ banners.

“The impact has also been tremendous for community morale. The people of our community are why we are a community and to celebrate some of our Hometown Heroes, has helped folks recognize why we are proud of New Castle and Lawrence County.”

