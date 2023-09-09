The United Way of Lawrence County in partnership with Penn State Extension and 10,000 Friends will offer home buyer classes designed to educate and inform interested residents on the process of purchasing a home.
The sessions will start by reviewing and accessing participants’ credit reports, and will be facilitated by Gayle Young of United Way and Darlene Sansone of Penn State Extension. These classes have helped several families in the local community purchase their first home and in turn helped establish their family equity for the future.
There are programs available to help with down payments and, possibly, closing costs in designated areas.
The classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 12 to Oct. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Sponsors and local financial institutions are providing $50 gift cards to participants who complete the entire five-week program. The presenters of the classes include various banks, Neighborhood Legal Services, PA Realtors Association, utility companies and various agencies and services.
This program is designed for families meeting the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed or ALICE guidelines. ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living. According to the ALICE report for Lawrence County, these families make up to 41 percent of the Lawrence County population.
“Our goal is to educate families and help prepare them to be credit ready when they find the home of their choice,” Young stated.
The class size is limited. Call the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 to register.
