At the halfway mark of its first year, Holy Spirit Parish has constructed a mission statement and is preparing to demolish a church.
Mostly, though, it has spent its first six months building a single community of faith out of what began 2019 as seven separate Lawrence County parishes.
Holy Spirit Parish came to life July 1 as a consolidation of St. Camillus, Christ the King, St. James the Apostle, St. Joseph the Worker, Mary, Mother of Hope, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Vitus churches. It was among the first five such groupings to merge as part of the Pittsburgh Diocese’s initiative to pare its 188 parishes down to 57 due to declining numbers of both parishioners and priests.
That effort continues, with the recent announcement that 26 Allegheny County parishes will become eight on Jan. 6, Those groups will now tackle the transition that Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor, believes has been nearly seamless locally: molding multiple congregations into a single unified entity.
“One of the biggest things that I’m grateful for is how many, many people have come together and are working together,” McCaffrey said.
He noted that the women’s groups of the former parishes are now one, with more than 200 women involved. Members of seven former men’s groups also have linked arms, and around 100 of them turned out for their first joint Christmas gathering. Moreover, what were once individual church fundraisers have drawn volunteers from across the parish.
“You have people from what were former parishes that are now coming to help out with the fish fry at St. Vincent de Paul or St. James or even the (St. Vitus) school having a recent celebration down at St. Mary,” McCaffrey said. “Then, of course, we have the choir and all the ministries coming together from the various places and forming one.
“Just to see how the folks are all coming together, that’s really enhanced our ministry and our outreach. We’re stronger together than we were separately.”
DESCRIBING AND DIVESTING
With its congregations blending, the parish turned its attention to bringing together all of its goals and outreach efforts under a single umbrella as well. In November, it created a mission statement: “Know Christ, Love Christ, Serve Christ and Invite others to Christ through Word, Sacrament and Sacrifice.”
“The mission statement says ‘why’ — what’s our ‘why,’ why do we exist?’ ” McCaffrey said. “That’s a perfect foundation for us to build upon, that vision of where we want to be and who we want to be, and a lot of that deals with service and outreach.”
Still, while unity remains a priority, there also are matters that require some disassembly — mainly the fate of individual church buildings and other parish properties. Eventually, the parish hopes to close most, if not all, of its existing worship sites and build a single facility for all parishioners.
All told, the parish has 59 parcels of property, 29 buildings and seven churches.
“We really have to reduce that number because all the churches were built in the early '60s, except for St. Mary, which was '25,” McCaffrey said, “It’s all old technology and old insulation and old everything, and then there’s the amount of staffing.”
The first structure to be scratched off the list will be the former St. Lawrence Church near Hillsville, unused since even before the Holy Spirit merger.
No Mass has been held in the building for three years, McCaffrey said, explaining that “It’s not structurally sound, and it hasn’t been for years. It’s unsafe to use.” Moreover, with the structure no longer being utilized for religious purposes, it became a candidate to be returned to county tax rolls.
The parish is planning to demolish the church and sell the property, but it cannot act until receiving authorization from Bishop David A. Zubik.
“We’re waiting now to get the final word from the bishop that he’s going to declare St. Lawrence to be closed,” McCaffrey said. “As soon as we get the OK, we’ll take out all of the religious elements in the building before it's touched.”
On Dec. 6, Zubik issued a similar decree involving the closure of St. Peter Church on Pittsburgh’s South Side. In announcing the move, the bishop called it “a moment to remember that our shared faith is bigger than any building.”
McCaffrey expressed a similar sentiment in a letter to parishioners.
“It is always painful to say goodbye or to let go of something or someone we love,” he wrote. “Everything that happened under the roof of St. Lawrence still lives on. All the sacraments that were celebrated and all the love and sacrifice that built the church lives on.”
TRAILBLAZER
McCaffrey is no stranger to thinking outside the box when it comes to parish life.
After seven years as pastor of St. James the Apostle Church in New Bedford and chaplain of the now-defunct Youth Development Center in Shenango Township, he was reassigned in 2002 to Saints Peter and Paul Church near Pittsburgh. Seeing that the church needed a bigger facility but lacked the property necessary to accommodate one, he negotiated an unusual deal with a neighboring Protestant congregation.
He bought them a separate piece of property, built a church on it and paid off their mortgage — all in exchange for the land on which the new, 1,500-seat SS. John and Paul Church now stands.
So perhaps it’s no surprise that diocese officials continue to pick his brain as they oversee additional parish consolidations.
“They have asked for input and experience,” he said. “They’ve learned from how our process has been going. At lot of times they’ll come back and say, ‘This we’ve learned from how it went in Lawrence County, so we want to make a change here, or a change there, or we want to do the same thing we did here.’
“Yes, there’s that looking at how it’s working because we were the first wave. So there are some things they’ve learned from us sort of blazing the trail here.”
