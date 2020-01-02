The holiday season has been good to a pair of Lawrence County charitable organizations who works to improve the lives of those in need.
Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, said donations were picking up, while at the Salvation Army the organization was able to provide a great holiday season to those in need in the form of toys, food and goodwill.
The United Way of Lawrence County's annual campaign kicked off on the Day of Caring on Sept. 10 and runs until March 31. Young said the campaign started out slowly, but it's starting to pick up now. The goal is $420,000
"We got a lot of mail in today," Young said Monday afternoon. "A lot of contributions are going to be in. We're probably going to be at 60 percent (of the goal)."
Young said the drive is close to where it was last year at this time. It funds 17 agencies in Lawrence County — with all money donated staying in the county — with most programs helping children, families and the influx of displaced Puerto Rican families.
She said while the stock market is doing well, that hasn't always translated to charitable giving.
"For a lot of nonprofits, we haven't seen that type of increase in giving," Young said.
However, businesses started to send in donations as the end of the calendar year drew closer.
"There's a lot of them that will be coming in year-end for tax purposes," Young said. "We have received a lot more donations for this month."
Young added there's still time to donate for anyone wanting to make a charitable contribution.
"For anyone who wants to give, it is not too late. Our dollars that we raise here stay local."
Lt. Matthew Stacy of the Salvation Army said the organization had a very successful holiday campaign, one that began in the early spring.
"The post office did a huge food drive for us," Stacy said. "We used a lot of that for our Christmas distribution. Up until then, we used a lot of the donated food in our food bank. People were coming in and getting emergency food boxes, and then during Christmas distribution we packed a lot of that into food boxes we give away at Christmas.”
Stacy said children and families in Lawrence County were fortunate this year as the community and businesses rallied to support the organization.
“We partner with Toys for Tots," Stacy said. "We get those collections also. We have people who bring in collections of toys. We have a stuff the bus at Walmart on a Saturday that brought in a number of boxes of toys.”
Stacy said Christmas trees located in area businesses featured tags on which children would write down what toys they wanted.
“We had a lot of toys come from businesses and individuals sponsoring families that were on those tags," Stacy said. "A lot of children got exactly what they were looking for, and we tried to fill the gaps.
"Christmas distribution went wonderful. We had 99 percent of people show up on time, and then we had a couple people afterwards who had to schedule a time to pick up their stuff.”
This year, Stacy said, there were 190 applicants for the organization's Christmas program.
"That is more than 400 children that got at least five gifts, stocking stuffers, and families got a food box," Stacy said.
In the two years Stacy and his family have been in Lawrence County, he said the response from the community has been phenomenal.
“I think it is incredible," Stacy said. "I think people can become overwhelmed when they see a headline or talk to someone experiencing the effects of poverty or are having a hard time. People whose logistics include choosing between baby formula and food. We all know several people who are going through that. You have to ask yourself, what can you do? It is not just me, it is the community gathering. We are just a voice to say we can do this together. Together, we have accomplished some incredible things.
"Our finances here aren’t great here right now, anyway, so we pushed for volunteers. I don’t know how all that has impacted us yet. We had some incredible volunteers who were out there all day, every day. Our initial goal was $42,000. We are going to hit $30,000, which puts us well above half. Kettles are down nationwide. I think we are blessed, the community has really stepped up and taken responsibility for that.”
While this holiday season was a successful one for the organization, Stacy has issued a challenge for 2020.
"I would challenge the community to make this not the only time you give," he said. "Give all year long and give what you can.”
While there may not be as many downtown businesses as there were years ago, at least one that is still there reported being busy this holiday season.
The Shipping Depot, located along Kennedy Square, has been buzzing with mailing packages.
"We've shipped over 100 packages a day for the last two weeks," owner Pat Amabile said. "It's about a 20 percent increase over years past."
Amabile is also president of the Downtown Business Association. He said business started to pick up around Black Friday and that people were shipping well in advance of Christmas to make sure their packages arrived at the destination on time.
"Our post office shipping went up to at least 35 percent," Amabile said. "People were cost-conscious and shipped early enough."
Though Christmas is passed, Amabile said his shop will now be busy with returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.