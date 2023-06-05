Rescue workers located three people unharmed after they had become lost on a McConnells Mills State Park trail after dark on Sunday.
The hikers called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. and Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department and a park ranger conducted a search.
“They couldn’t find their way back and were in the vicinity of the trail,” said Dustin Drew, park manager for McConnells Mills and Moraine state parks.
Firefighters found the trio on the Slippery Rock Gorge Trail at 10:45, Drew said. The hikers were escorted roughly three miles back to their vehicle parked in the Hell’s Hollow portion of the park on Shaffer Road.
It’s believed they were on the Walnut Flats portion of the trail when they called 911.
“There’s a little cell reception there,” Drew said.
The six-mile trail connects Hell’s Hollow with McConnells Mill.
Drew noted hikers are more likely to get lost in the summer when people misjudge the time it takes to get back.
“It’s best to plan ahead,” he said.
