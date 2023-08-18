Highlights from this week's fair

ABOVE: A group of workers assembles a bear amusement ride at the Lawrence County Fair in preparation for opening night. LEFT: Maggie Cunningham, member of the Laurel Girl Scout Service Unit 1605, helps her troop members unfold and spread out the American flag before it is raised at the opening of the fair.
The fair queens and grange youth royalty snip the ribbon to official open this year’s Lawrence County Fair. From left are Wyatt Casselberry, 8, of Allegheny County, Lawrence County junior grange mini prince; Makenna McGuire, 6, of Shenango Township, county junior grange mini princess; Pennsylvania’s state fair queen Chloe Bombardner of Lebanon County; Lawrence County fair queen Oriana Green, and Madeline Green, 11, of Laurel School District, county junior grange princess.
Scrambled Eggs 4-H Club members will decorate wooden chickens for display at the chicken barn at the Lawrence County Fair next week. The chickens will be sold during the Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 19 to benefit 4-H projects.
