A Hermitage man with ties to Lawrence County was killed Saturday afternoon near Meadville when a vehicle reportedly pulled into the path of his motorcycle.
State police in Meadville reported that E. Jed Davis, 62, of Hermitage, was taken to UPMC Horizon Hospital after the 2:15 p.m. crash, where he died from his injuries.
According to a police report, a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Lawrence B. Aymar Jr., 80, of Pittsburgh turned from a parking lot onto Route 322 West Fallowfield Township, into the path of Davis' Harley Davidson Road King, and the motorcycle struck Aymar's vehicle.
Aymar and his passenger, Trudy A. Aymar, 77, of Pittsburgh, were taken by ambulance to Meadville Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.
The state police were assisted by the Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance service, two other ambulance companies and the Mercer County coroner's office.
Davis was married for 32 years to Bridget Farrington Davis, formerly of Neshannock Township, owner of Complete Design salon in Neshannock Township.
