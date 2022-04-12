A Hermitage man has been arrested for reportedly having been caught driving without a license 15 times.
State police have charged Richard Warr Dallacroce, 71, with 11 counts of being a habitual offender after troopers pulled him over on West State Street in Union Township around 12:10 p.m. April 6.
He additionally is charged with one count each of driving while under the influence, his second offense in 10 years; possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license is suspended or revoked for DUI, second offense; driving while his license is suspended or revoked 15 prior times, driving without a safety belt in the front seat, driving without an inspection sticker and driving with his front windshield obstructed. Police said he refused a blood alcohol test.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $5,000, and he was freed on bail, pending a preliminary hearing.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.