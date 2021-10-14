•JAMES “JIM” PIEFFER has been appointed as president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, a network of senior care communities that includes Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington.
In the new role, Pieffer will continue the network’s focus on providing services along the continuum of care to a diverse senior population. His priorities include developing new financing strategies, exploring niche housing opportunities and creating new partnerships and affiliations.
In addition, Pieffer is the 2021-2022 chair of the board of directors of LeadingAge PA, the state’s largest senior care advocacy association.
•JACOB COLLIER of New Castle received a bachelor of business administration degree from Kent State University during summer 2021 commencement ceremonies.
