•SIX LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS are among the Butler County Community College students who have accepted membership into the school’s chapters of international honor societies.
New members of the Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honor society for two-year colleges, are New Castle residents Jacob Abraham, an engineering technology major; Rachel Black, photography; Jeffrey Lombardo, psychology; and Brandy West, business management; and Wampum resident Brody Newman, business administration.
A new member of the Delta Kappa chapter of Kappa Beta Delta, an international honor society for business students, is Sydney Kolas of New Castle, a business management major.
New members of Phi Theta Kappa and Kappa Beta Delta must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
•LINNEA FUNARI, a student at Wilmington Area High School, earned an honorable mention for photography at Westminster College’s 2022 Student Symposium on the Environment, an annual event hosted by the school and co-organized with the Slippery Rock Watershed Coalition.
The 15th annual symposium featured environment-focused projects, research, artistic expression, internships and service work done by regional college and high school students.
