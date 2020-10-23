A search for a gunman delayed Shenango High’s football game at Rochester on Friday night.
Rochester police were called about 6:30 p.m. — one half-hour before the scheduled kickoff — in response to a report of a man with mental health issues. The man, police said, shot at officers when they arrived and ran into a wooded area near the Rochester High stadium. Police evacuated the facility and warned residents to remain in their homes, but eventually located the man, and he surrendered to them.
In the meantime, the game had been canceled and Shenango’s team was about to begin the trip back to New Castle when athletic director Jan Budai was contacted by new WPIAL executive director Amy Schuneman.
“The kids were ready to get on the bus,” Budai said. “Amy said let’s finish this tonight because of decisions that might have to be made tomorrow with rain (Rochester athletic director Brad Verrico agreed.)”
The WPIAL Class A Big Seven Conference matchup, originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m., was rescheduled for an 8:45 kickoff. Rochester had taken a 13-0 lead into the third quarter when the game once again was put on hold due to lightning in the area. It ultimately was suspended and scheduled to resume noon Saturday.
Shenango was hoping to wrap up an undefeated regular season and claim the WPIAL Class A Big Seven title outright with a win.
