Fueled by his desire to help others, Jeremy Pelletier joined the Army National Guard.

Now, 12 years later, Sgt. Pelletier’s fellow Guard members are offering their support to him as his 7-year-old son, Nathan, battles a rare form of cancer.

“Clays for Nathan,” a fundraiser organized by Staff Sgt. Zach Cowher, is planned for Saturday at the Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Association in Wampum. In addition to the sporting clays event, the day will include prizes, raffles and a luncheon.

“While the doctors are doing everything they can to care for Nathan, we are doing what we can to support the family,” explained Cowher, a New Castle resident, who, like Jeremy Pelletier, serves with the Guard unit based in Grove City.

“When one of my men need help, we find a way,” said Cowher, who’s also a shop teacher at Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio.

Former residents of New Castle’s North Hill, Jeremy, his wife Jamie and their four children moved to Ohio to be closer to the Cleveland Clinic where Nathan began monthly chemotherapy treatments last December. Jeremy, a mechanic with Estes Express Lines, travels regularly between Ohio and Grove City for his Guard duties.

While the move also allows the Pelletier family, which also includes 8-year-old Baylee, 3-year-old Amaya and 18-month-old Zane, to be closer to some of Jamie’s relatives who help with childcare, it was in New Castle that their battle with cancer began.

Jamie explained that Nathan, who was homeschooled, suddenly began drinking copious amounts of water.

“Honestly, at first we thought it might be a good thing because he never did drink much,” Jamie recalled of the experience in August 2020. “But it got worse and worse, to the point where he was drinking 90 ounces a day. That’s when we called the doctor.”

After a series of consultations with physicians and trips to the ER, an endocrinologist-ordered MRI revealed the cause, Langerhans cell histiocytosis, or LCH, a rare form of cancer.

According to stjude.org, LCH causes the body to make too many dendritic cells, which are a form of white blood cells that play a role in the body’s immune system. The dendritic cells then build up, forming lesions and tumors that disrupt the normal function of tissues and organs.

Each year, about one in 200,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with LCH, which can affect any organ, from skin and bones to lymph nodes and bone marrow. In Nathan’s case, LCH caused a lesion in his brain, which was deemed inoperable because of its location between the organ’s two hemispheres.

The Pelletiers also learned that LCH caused swelling in Nathan’s cerebellum, affecting motor skills and balance, and had caused the stalk of Nathan’s pituitary gland to thicken, affecting that organ’s function.

“With that comes diabetes insipidus, which explained the thirst,” Jamie said, adding that she’s “unfortunately” learned a lot about medical terminology, hospitals and insurance in the past year.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Nathan began chemotherapy, undergoing one week of daily six-hour treatments a month. He begins his ninth round in the 12-month treatment plan next week.

Jamie explained that as of Nathan’s last MRI, taken in August, the lesion had lessened in size and the thickening of the pituitary gland had subsided. However, the cerebral swelling had worsened.

This month, doctors will add a new experimental medication to Nathan’s mix in an effort to reduce the swelling in his brain. He also does physical therapy regularly to work on his gross motor skills.

“Overall, he’s doing good. We’ve gotten into a routine, but he’s getting tired of it. He told me he didn’t want to do chemo next week. But, really, who would? I just keep telling him we’re more than halfway through and, right now, it’s looking that he won’t have to do more,” Jamie said.

“It’s hard because he’s tired and he wants to see his friends and do normal kid things,” Jeremy added.

In the week following his chemo treatments, Nathan is closely monitored due to his weakened immune system. For those two weeks, he attends school virtually. However, for the remainder of the month, he goes to his regular second-grade classroom at a small church-related private school.

“We have to be super careful, because if he gets a temperature of 100.4, he’s automatically back in the hospital,” Jamie said. “His immune system isn’t what it should be.

“We don’t like to talk about what’s next, it’s more of what’s going on now,” she continued, explaining that the hope is for remission after the year of chemo concludes. However, some patients require another six months of treatment to achieve remission and LCH, which also affects adults, can reoccur. “It’s caused by good cells that mutated, and they can do it again in the future.”

For now, the family relies on their faith, family and friends to get them through.

“I honestly don’t know how people can handle things like this without God, and family and friends,” Jamie said.

Noting that they are extremely thankful for those who’ve reached out to them with freshly prepared meals and other assistance, Jeremy added that they were “shocked and overwhelmed” when Cowher approached them about the fundraiser.

“People have been incredibly supportive; people we don’t even know,” Jamie said through tears. “I’m not one to ask for help, so I’m just overwhelmed, amazed and thankful.”