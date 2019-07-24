State and county officials came together on Tuesday to discuss Gov. Tom Wolf's Restore PA proposal as a possible solution to blight and limited high speed internet accessibility in Lawrence County.
"Broadband is something that, in my capacity at the department for the last 15 years, I have kicked down the road," said Sheri Collins, acting executive director of the Governor's Office of Broadband Initiatives. "It's too difficult. It's too big. There are so many factors involved in it. But when the governor's office calls and says, 'Can you help?' You're not necessarily going to say, 'No.'"
Collins along with Rick Vilello, the deputy secretary for Community Affairs at the Department of Community and Economic Development, paid New Castle a visit to county leaders to get input on the targeted issues addressed in the proposed plan.
Restore PA is a 4-year infrastructure improvement initiative that, if passed, will target flooding, blight, access to internet and many other issues.
Pennsylvania's aging infrastructure has left residents around the state relying on dial-up internet and phone services, according to Collins. She's talked to providers around the state who could work to improve high speed internet accessibility, but lack the capital in order to begin.
If the plan passes, $4.5 billion will be invested over a four year period through a proposed tax on natural gas companies who do business within the state.
Vilello, who calls the impact fee a "bargain for the natural gas industry," cites the possible institution of a severance tax similar to Texas's taxation, who is the leading producer of natural gas in the country.
"We are a Commonwealth, and natural gas is a resource that should benefit every Pennsylvanian," said Viello.
Amy McKinney, director of Planning and Community Development for Lawrence County, said 800 buildings are currently in the repository in Lawrence County.
"Of the 800, around 600 are in the city of New Castle," said McKinney. "Those aren't all homes. Some of them are vacant."
"Still. That's a lot of properties," said Tina Mengine, the Erie regional director of the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Patrick McGuire, code enforcement director for New Castle, says there are about 20 commercial structures ready for demolition.
"Some of these have been ready for 10 years," said McGuire. "It's just the fact that the city doesn't have the money, so we're talking $3 million to $4 million worth of demo just for commercial."
Court Hower, the chief operation officer of DON Services, spoke about the collaboration of city partners who have already begun working to revitalize New Castle by targeting areas of the city effected by blight.
"We targeted a 10 block radius on the lower east side doing everything from vacant property rehab, demolition, owner occupied rehab, infrastructure improvements ... and cleaning up vacant lots, which includes new home builds and community gardens," said Hower.
Hower says the project started last Spring with the revitalization of three homes, but they are on pace to build six this year and 11 in 2020.
"With the new home builds, they ask, 'Why are you spending so much money and selling them for so little?' And it's not necessarily about that, it's about the community as a whole," said Hower.
Viello reiterated that issues discussed are not unique to Lawrence County, but can be seen across the state.
The money allocated through Restore PA, Vilello says, will be up to cities to decide what they choose to invest in.
"The decisions that are going to be made are local decisions," Vilello said. "New Castle would decide where the investments are made and how the investments are made and prioritize."
"It's (Restore PA) really the only way that we can identify enough funds to actually address the issue," said Collins.
